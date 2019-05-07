I guess in theory it's possible for Kim Kardashian West to feel insecure time to time. I just feel like I've never seen it happen IRL. Whether you love to follower her or hate to stalk her, you have to admit — she knows how to get a nation's attention. This skill of hers is routinely put to the test with the annual Met Gala, aka fashions biggest night. During the big night, she shared looks from gala's past with commentary on her thought processes and headspace throughout the years. Kim Kardashian's first Met Gala with Kanye West ended in tears according to her story, and it might be the most relatable she's ever been.

Kim K? Nervous at a big fashion event? Tell me more.

If you follow Keeping Up With The Kardashians or Kardashian's personal Instagram account, you know her style has been an evolutionary process. She and her famous sisters have become known for pushing the envelope and trendsetting new fashion, consequently bringing looks like "formal" bicycle shorts and latex dresses into the mainstream. However, I must admit, I do know that Met Gala look Kim is referencing and it was somewhat of a miss for fashion critics.

Do you guys remember when she did this?

The gloves. The print. The matching heels. It was a BIG commitment for a first time Met Gala goer, not to mention Kim Kardashian during her first pregnancy with baby North. That year, the Met Gala theme was "Punk: Chaos to Couture," which doesn't really make me think of fabric made entirely out of muted roses. (Big ol' disclaimer: I am not a fashion expert or even novice. This is just like, ya know, sheer word association I'm working with here.)

Anyway. Kim explained the details behind the look on her Instagram account. According to her, her first time on the Met Gala red carpet was as a plus one with her hubby, Kanye West. She wrote:

Year 1 - 2013 Riccardo Tisci for Givenchy. I was Kanye's plus one & so nervous! I didn't know anyone & I'm sure no one wanted me there lol. I did my own lipstick & the color is so off. I went home & cried after of insecurity but this is one of my fave looks now.

Kim went on to explained 2014, 2015, and 2016 came and went without much drama. 2017 was a bit bumpy, and 2018 was her favorite look yet.

Walk with me...

2014

In 2014 she opted for designers Alber Elbaz and Lanvin and rocked a navy blue gown. Kim says she was "not sure why we picked blue" but called the look "a dream."

2015

2015 saw her in Peter Dundas and Roberto Cavalli in a final look that she "felt so good" in. She was also two months pregnant with baby Saint!

2016

The following year was the next time Kardashian felt rocky on the red carpet. She notes she felt insecure because she had not lost all of her baby weight from her pregnancy with Saint and it was a "big mistake" to bleach her eyebrows. West made headlines wearing denim to the formal event, too.

2017

The following year in 2017, Kardashian walked the red carpet solo in a stunning Vivienne Westwood white gown. I remember watching KUWTK that year, and she was understandably anxious about attending the formal event particularly after the tumultuous year she had prior. 2016 is when she was terrifyingly robbed at gunpoint in Paris, and the Met Gala was one of her first big appearances after. She wrote she was very nervous to go by herself and that she "almost threw up on the way & had to pee every second." Luckily, she had her sisters there to support her.

2018

After the angelic white look, Kardashian took the angel thing up a notch when she rocked a golden Versace dress decked out in giant crosses for the 2018 "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination." She explained she was her most confident this year.

2019

This, of course, leads us to the most recent Met Gala which took place on Monday, May 6, 2019. The theme was "camp," which was essentially a celebration of being extra AF. Kardashian interpreted this by dressing in a Thierry Mugler ensemble that made it look like she just stepped out of the ocean dripping wet. Beads and jewels hung from her like drops of water and the latex material looked just like wet cotton clinging to her body.

I mean... I'm fascinated. That is some next level optical illusion work happening right here.

Frankly Kim, you know you can pull anything off. Next year, try wearing a potato sack and see what happens. (My guess is Forever 21 makes a knock-off immediately.)