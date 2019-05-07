Hello, and happy Met Gala! It's time to talk about my favorite person in the world, the consistently stylish, unreasonably gorgeous miss Kim Kardashian West. Can you tell I'm a fan? ICYMI, Kim Kardashian's 2019 Met Gala dress was everything I wanted it to be and more, which says a lot, considering I was expecting it to be fabulous from the start. The star makes fewer and fewer event appearances as the years go by, treating us to lots of athleisure looks and photoshoots on the 'Gram instead of red carpet gowns, but she always serves looks at the annual Met Gala, and this year's 'fit might be my all-time fave. Kim, you're doing amazing, sweetie!

The entire Kardashian-Jenner clan doesn't always make it to the Met Gala, so the family members that are in attendance are sure to deliver over-the-top glamour to make up for their absence, natch. It's the sisterly thing to do! And seeing as this is Kim K's sixth time on the Met steps (her debut was back in 2013, complete with a baby bump and everything), she's practically a pro. Every year, her look is super different, but one thing's for sure: It always slays.

This year, Kardashian showed up wearing a dress by iconic and oh-so-campy designer Thierry Mugler:

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Do you realize how big a deal this is? Mugler came out of a 20-year retirement for this, and he did not disappoint! “This is the first time in 20 years Mr. Mugler has designed for the House of Mugler. So to come and design this gown for me is such an honor,” Kardashian told Vogue on the red carpet, via People. According to Kim, the dress took about eight months to create.

“He envisioned me this California girl stepping out of the ocean, wet, dripping," Kardashian told interviewers on the carpet:

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

I mean, mission accomplished. The fit is positively unreal. The sheer fabric, reflective shimmer, and "dripping" crystals really mimic water, and the wet-look hair, done by stylist Chris Appleton using ColorWow products, only adds to the fantasy. At first glance, I thought this was just another naked dress, and I was ready to chastise Kim for not committing to the theme. However, I was wrong — it's camp indeed! And I couldn't love it more.

Kanye wore a black zip-up hoodie. Moving right along:

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Forgot last year's outfit, in which Kim also slayed? It was that golden sequin moment by Versace, of course:

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The look was so sleek and sultry, and the embellished crosses really suited the Catholicism theme. I was also really living for her take on the Ariana Grande half-up high pony.

Of course, let's not forget her 2017 look: that ethereal wisp of a white Vivienne Westwood dress:

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

TBH, I wouldn't say the dress really fit the Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons theme for that year in the slightest, but she looked like an angel, so I was cool with it.

And of course, in 2016, Kardashian and hubby Kanye basically did a full-on couples costume by Balmain:

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

So sparkly. So silver. So freaking good. Believe me when I say I could go on and on about her look from every single year, but allow me to rewind to her very first Met Gala appearance before I wrap this up.

I love that North West was on the Met steps a full month before she was even born. Like, that's just so North, isn't it?

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

That dress didn't exactly win fans over, but personally, I stan a glowing queen and a bold floral. Granted, I still think this year's wet-look vibes are better by far. Shout out to Kim for winning first place on my best dressed list tonight, and not just because I love her so damn much.