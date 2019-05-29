Another day, another lewk served hot from Mrs. Kim Kardashian West. The woman never sleeps, and I can only assume her hairstylist rarely has time for a nap, given that beauty icon changes her hairstyle practically every damn day. Today's twist is Kim Kardashian's new bob, and while it's not her first short style, it's one of my faves, and I love that she's returned to it to kick off summer with a bang. Long hair, don't care? More like short hair, everyone cares — when Kardashian tries a new 'do, it becomes an instant trend, so expect to see more than a few bobs at the beach this summer.

How did Kardashian debut her new look? A few strong selfies on Instagram, natch. The star took to her Story to post a very different look, and not just because of the haircut. ICYMI, the "baby filter" is sweeping social media, and it's designed to warp your facial features to resemble those of a cherubic baby. It's honestly so cute, and Kardashian looks exactly like baby Chi when she uses it. Still, it didn't distract me from her new short hair, which was equally as adorable.

Lil Kim who? Baby Kim is coming for the name:

JK, but seriously — this chop is so flattering on her!

The straight, middle-parted style hits an inch or so below Kardashian's jawline (I guess it could be a lob, but I'm arguing that's bob-level), and the ends are turned in just so. It's sleek and chic and oh so good. I would look like Lord Farquaad from Shrek with this cut, but Kim pulls it off perfectly.

Even with the dude face filter, she looks like a male model. No Farquaad vibes here, thx:

Me trying to pretend Kardashian doesn't look low-key bomb with this filter:

Kim plays with her length on an almost-daily basis, but she hasn't gone this short in a hot minute. Her Met Gala strands hit at around collarbone length, but otherwise, she's really been feeling the long extensions.

I love these longer, wavy vibes:

Like, the longer, the better:

Still, like I said, this isn't her first time rocking a super short look, and for that reason, I can only assume today's bob is a wig and not a real-life chop. Fine with me! But I can't say for sure, and I really do hope it's the real deal. That Calabasas heat is a lot to handle in the summer, so I vote Kim gives her head a season and ditches the extensions for the rest of the season.

She's well aware that she can still pull off any and all looks with her short hair:

And honestly, her bob just looks so cool:

I'm too scared to go shorter with my own strands, so until I can book a chop, I fully intend to live vicariously through Kardashian and her current bob. Like I said, I'm not willing to risk looking like Lord Farquaad, but if you think you can pull off this cut as well as Kim, I strongly suggest you give it a go. I'm happy to live vicariously through you, too.