It seems fashion week is the ultimate time for models to change up their looks! While Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner both recently debuted some wispy front bangs, they aren't the only ladies sporting new looks this seson. In fact, Karlie Kloss' new lob haircut is even more exciting in my eyes, as it's the first time I've ever seen her with a style so short, and I think it really suits her.

Kloss has always been synonymous with her long, buttery blonde strands, and while she's ever-so-slightly changed up her look in the past, once going full-on platinum blonde and a few times adding in layers for a new shape, to my knowledge, she's never really gone short. Like, short short. Even though I'm confident that she could pull off a pixie cut, ankle-skimming strands, and everything in between, she's not necessarily the most bold when it comes to her beauty looks, and she sticks to classic hairstyles at all times.

So when she posted an Instagram Story depicting her signature strands all over the floor, I knew something was up:

The post featured an emoji of a blonde girl getting a haircut, and I started refreshing her page over and over again, waiting to see the results. Did she finally do a major chop? Was she pulling my leg?

Finally, the cut was revealed, and while it wasn't quite as dramatic as I'd hoped, her new lob looked seriously stunning:

“Job well done,” Kloss declared in a video on her story, thanking her stylist, Harry Josh, for the chop. “Talked me off the ledge, talked me into cutting seven inches of my hair off." It doesn't look super short, but seven inches is a lot of hair, people! I give her mad props for trying something new!

Clearly, Kloss is really loving her new look:

"New year, new me,” she said as she swished her short strands for the camera, and I could predict she wouldn't be getting sick of this shape any time soon. There's no feeling quite so wonderful as loving a fresh haircut, and Kloss was radiating confidence.

TBH, I didn't really think the change was that major, but then I saw this throwback photo on the model's Instagram, and saw just how much she's changed over the years. OMG at baby Karlie:

If you can't remember, here's how long her hair was before:

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While many celebs rely on long locks to complete their look, Kloss' hair was never really the focal point of an ensemble, and she rarely used her trands as a security blanket. She was known by her blonde, but her personal style really spoke for itself.

In fact, she tends to wear her hair up, swept completely off her face:

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

And when she does wear it down, it's almost always styled neatly behind her shoulders:

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It's pretty rare to see her strands on full display, but she's stunning either way:

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

And tbh, I think the shorter cut is so chic:

She debuted the hairdo at the Tom Ford NYFW show last night, and it looked incredible. I'm loving the new look, Karlie, and looking forward to seeing more of it!