It's no secret that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West know how to go all out for a birthday, and the "Alice In Wonderland"-inspired bash that the power couple threw for 1-year-old daughter Chicago looks like it could have been dreamed up by Lewis Carroll himself. The reality star took to social media to document the special milestone, and it looks like no detail of the Wonderland-themed festivities was left out in the planning. From topiary mazes to a Cheshire cat-inspired birthday cake to a station where guests could paint the roses red and design their own Mad Hatter headwear, Kim Kardashian's videos of Chicago West's first birthday party will make you want to travel down the rabbit hole.

While baby Chicago technically celebrated her first birthday on Tuesday, Jan. 15, the toddler's parents waited until the weekend to throw her an over-the-top party that, let's be real, I'd be more than happy to have at any age. Luckily for us, the social media mogul took to her online channels to share the whole experience with fans who didn't happen to get an invite to the exclusive event, and yes, it's just as cool as you'd expect it to be.

According to videos and photos shared to the KKW Beauty star's Instagram Story, guests were first invited into the Kardashian-West home via a keyhole-shaped door where the Queen of Hearts and Alice were waiting to greet them.

Once inside, an intricate on-theme topiary maze in the hallway led attendees to the festivities, which included plenty of crafts to keep Chicago's pint-sized guests occupied for hours. In a room decked out with ornamental trees, a table was set up with white roses ready to be painted red, while another station featured a make-your-own Mad Hatter hat station.

Instagram/Kim Kardashian

Outside, a Wonderland-inspired bouncy castle, an assortment of multi-colored cake pops, and a lavish three-layer cake styled after the Cheshire Cat awaited to help the tot celebrate her birthday on-theme.

It's pretty much the definition of #PartyGoals, but according to E! News, an inside source told the publication that the details of the bash were even more intricate than what was shared in Kardashian's post.

"The inside was designed like an outdoor garden with faux grass, red roses and a fun maze for the kids to run through. Outside they had a bounce house and Alice characters to entertain the kids," the insider reportedly told the news source. "The characters had a tea party with the kids and played chess with giant chess pieces. They read them stories and helped them at a Mad Hatter station where they could make different hats and headbands."

As well as plenty of arts and crafts, "a balloon maker and lots of desserts" kept the kids entertained and on a sugar-high throughout the day. In keeping with the "un-birthday" theme, every guest left with a present to remember the bash: a stuffed animal.

Instagram/Khloé Kardashian

In addition to experiencing what might be the most epic 1-year-old birthday party I've ever seen and spending the day surrounded by her siblings North and Saint as well as cousin True, baby Chicago also got a present from her mom that's a nod to a Kardashian birthday tradition. According to E! News, the infant reportedly received a mini bright yellow Mercedes G-Wagon modeled after her mom's ride, and I have a feeling that we'll be seeing photos of Chicago taking a spin sooner rather than later.

One thing's for certain: This epic party is going to be pretty hard to top next year.