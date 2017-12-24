Kendall Jenner’s First Group Kardashian Card Photo Is Here & Fans Want Kylie

If you're a Kardashian fan, then you've likely been keeping a close eye on all of their social media posts thanks to Kim's "25 Days of Christmas." The famous family is slowly revealing the full card, and Kendall Jenner's first group Kardashian photo has fans wondering where Kylie is. Both Kris Jenner and Kim posted the second to last photo of the series on Sunday morning, Dec. 24, and Kylie's absence was immediately noticed.

Day 24 marks Kendall's second appearance in the Christmas photo series, but it's her first picture with the whole fam — her first photo was a solo shot. While fans were happy to see the group shot of the family, their excitement over the reveal was quickly eclipsed by their desire to see the youngest Jenner sister join her family. Kylie, who is allegedly pregnant with her first child, still has not made an appearance in the storied Kardashian Christmas card, and there is only one day left (cue freak out).

Naturally, this caused anxious fans to wonder if the reportedly expectant Kylie would ever make an appearance.

Kris Jenner posted Day 24 on Twitter.

DAY 24 🎄 CHRISTMAS EVE — (@krisjenner) #

There's no doubt that this photo is a stunning shot of many members of the crew, but Kylie's absence was sorely felt by the Kardashian-Jenner faithful.

Fans immediately wanted to know where Kylie was.

Really, though, where is she?

Crying emojis were everywhere.

Same question, new emoji.

@KrisJenner Where is @KylieJenner ?😭 — (@simonshaira55) #

More to come...