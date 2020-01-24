Justin Bieber rang in the new year by making his highly-anticipated music comeback with "Yummy." The single will be part of Bieber's upcoming album, set to be released sometime later this year. Ahead of its release, Bieber held an album listening party, where he got emotional talking about his latest project. Justin Bieber's quotes about the inspiration behind his 2020 album will make you see him in a new light.

Bieber released his previous album, Purpose, back in November 2015. After promoting the album's hits like "Sorry," "Love Yourself," and "Company," Bieber took a hiatus and began focusing on his mental health by going to therapy. Along the way, he also reconnected with model Hailey Baldwin, and the two eventually wed in September 2018. Bieber recently revealed that, during her husband's time away from the spotlight, he was also diagnosed with Lyme disease.

During his hiatus, Bieber still gave fans new music through collaborations like "I Don't Care" with Ed Sheeran and "10,000 Hours" with Dan + Shay. Fans loved hearing the collabs, but they were even more excited for Bieber's solo music.

Now, after releasing his latest single, "Yummy," on Jan. 3, Bieber revealed what aspects of his life inspired his upcoming album.

On Jan. 23, Bieber held an album preview event at Village Recorders in West Los Angeles. According to Variety, the singer cried as he opened up about his experience with depression as he entered adulthood. "I don’t even think I should be alive, never mind thrive," Bieber told the crowd.

Bieber admitted growing up "in the industry" was difficult for him, especially because he felt "hurt by the industry" and "the people" in it. The singer reportedly felt "unsure who to turn to or who to trust during those challenging times," but he said there was one person who has always been there for him: his manager, Scooter Braun. "You walked with me through a lot of sh*t," Bieber told him.

In his speech, Bieber also thanked God for helping him overcome his obstacles. "There’s power in weakness," he said, revealing his creative work was "a reflection" of those dark times he experienced.

Before concluding his speech, Bieber thanked his wife for her support. "I love you with all my heart... and I’m so proud of us," he said.

Fans can dive into the past five years of Bieber's life when he drops his YouTube Originals docuseries, Justin Bieber: Seasons, on Monday, Jan. 27.