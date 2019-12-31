Justin Bieber has been away from the spotlight for a while focusing on his health and being an awesome husband to Hailey Baldwin, but now he's jumping back into the music scene just in time for the new year. Justin Bieber's Seasons docuseries trailer is the ultimate comeback announcement and, after you watch it, you'll get so hype for Bieber's new era. The trailer includes a huge surprise for fans anticipating his new music.

The Biebs has been teasing new music for months. On Oct. 27, he told fans he would drop a new album if his Instagram post announcing new music reached 20 million likes before Christmas. He received half the amount before he deleted the post, but that didn't stop Bieber from teasing new music anyway.

On Christmas Eve, Bieber gave fans the best gift they could ask for when he dropped a trailer for his 2020 music comeback. In the clip, the singer teased a new single, "Yummy," off his upcoming album, a new docuseries Justin Bieber: Seasons, and a North American tour beginning in May. After sharing the teaser, Bieber revealed he would be releasing more info on his docuseries on New Year's Eve.

Now, YouTube Originals dropped the official trailer for Seasons, and it's just as emotional as fans expected it to be, especially since it brings his music career full circle, after he was discovered by Scooter Braun through YouTube in 2007. The clip also includes a preview of Bieber's next single, "Yummy," which will release on Jan. 3.

Watch the Seasons trailer below.

Justin Bieber on YouTube

Seasons will document Bieber's journey since releasing his last album, Purpose, in 2015. The video's series' reads,

For the very first time, the world’s biggest superstar, Justin Bieber, is pulling back the curtain and giving fans an intimate look into the past few years of his life. From the joys of marriage to the struggles through difficult seasons, Justin opens up to reveal his biggest challenges as he gets back into the studio to record his first album since 2015.

The docuseries will premiere exclusively on YouTube on Monday, Jan. 27 at 12 p.m. ET, with new episodes airing each Monday and Wednesday at noon. The 10-episode series will be available to watch for free with ads, but those wanting to watch Seasons early and without ads can sign up for YouTube Premium.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020, which will air on ABC, will show a preview of the series and a special message from Bieber himself after the ball drop.

2020 is sure shaping up to be a big year for Bieber, and this is just the beginning.