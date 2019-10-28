Justin Bieber Teased A New Album's Coming In 2019 Under 1 Condition

Listen up, Beliebers, you've got an important job this holiday season. Justin Bieber teased a new album, but it's up to his fans to show their support if they want it to be released before Christmas. Time is ticking, so let's get to the details.

The "Sorry" crooner announced on Sunday, Oct. 27, that if his Instagram post announcing the new music gets 20 million likes he'll release an album before Dec. 25.

"Share it, like it, post in your story, I gotta see the demand," Bieber captioned the post with a winking smiley face. "Love you guys pumped for it! I’m almost done but your support will make me move faster."

Within 15 hours, the post reached over seven million likes, with fans taking to the comments section to share that they wish they could "like" it multiple times. Others simply gushed with excitement.

"I made 19 million accounts just to like this post. Can you release it tomorrow? K thanks," one wrote. Another fan commented: "I AM GONNA CRY." Even Kris Jenner got in on the excitement writing, "PRETTY PLEASE?!?!?!" with two prayer hand emojis.

Other celebs who supported Bieber by contributing to his growing number of "likes" included Miley Cyrus, Big Sean, Chris Pratt, DJ Khaled, and more.

While Bieber put out a few new songs this year, this would be his first album since 2015. If his 2019 hits "I Don't Care" with Ed Sheeran and "10,000 Hours" with Dan + Shay are any indication of what to expect on this upcoming album, then it has got to be good.

The timing of Bieber's post comes at a weird time, though. Less than a week before the singer's new music announcement, Selena Gomez released two singles which fans are convinced are about Bieber.

Gomez dropped "Lose You to Love Me" on Oct. 23, and the cryptic lyrics got Selenators talking. The following day, the Wizards of Waverly Place alum released "Look At Her Now" which once again turned heads.

While Bieber didn't respond to the chatter that the songs were about him, Instagram users speculated that Hailey Baldwin shaded Gomez by posting a screenshot of Summer Walker's song "I'll Kill You" to her Instagram Stories.

Of course, Baldwin slammed the rumors in the comments section of Just Jared's Instagram post regarding her alleged jab at Gomez. "Please stop with this nonsense," Baldwin wrote. "There is no 'response.' This is complete BS."

While Selenators were quick to bash Baldwin for what they thought was a response from her, Gomez took to social media to let her fans know she does not condone that type of behavior.

"I am so grateful for the response of the song. However, I will never stand for women tearing other women down, so please be kind to everyone," Gomez said in an Instagram Live video, according to E! Online.

So, that happened, and now Bieber is randomly announcing a potential album by the end of the year, and I can't help but connect the two. Regardless, I am definitely looking forward to some new Bieber music, so I'll be heading to his IG post to give it an extra boost in hopes it'll get 20 million likes.