It's only been four days since Justin Bieber tied the knot with his lady Hailey Baldwin, but it looks like he's still got marriage on the mind. The Biebs promised fans that he would be dropping "wedding music" this week with country duo Dan + Shay, and he just delivered on that promise. The ultra-romantic collaboration is officially here and it is so romantic. Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber's "10,000 Hours" lyrics are sure to move you to pieces.

You probably already know Dan + Shay as the guys who wrote "Speechless," so it's not exactly a surprise that they penned another flawless love song. But this one just might be their best yet. And with Bieber on the track, it was a music match made it heaven.

Fans first caught wind of the epic collab when Bieber took to Twitter on Oct. 2 with a teaser clip. "New music. Wedding music. @DanAndShay and this guy. FRIDAY," he wrote to his followers. The message came just after Scooter Braun teased that several of his clients had a "big collab" coming, so we're going to go ahead and assume that this was what he was talking about. TBH, with all the hints in the world, I still wouldn't have predicted this!

There's just something so fitting between Bieber's instantly recognizable vocals and the dreamy ballads that Dan + Shay are known for cooking up. Like Bieber, both Dan + Shay are married, so it's no wonder that these three dropped some "wedding" music on us. The beautiful song is all about wanting to know every single thing about the person you love, even if it takes 10,000 hours.

My question: Did Bieber sing this to Hailey Baldwin at their wedding? If he did, we may never know it, and that's the only thing that makes me sad!

Anyway, be sure to take a look at the lyrics and listen to the track for yourself!

Justin Bieber on YouTube

Trust me, this song will melt even the iciest of hearts. Here are the lyrics:Awesom

Verse 1: Dan + Shay

Do you love the rain, does it make you dance

When you're drunk with your friends at a party?

What's your favorite song, does it make you smile?

Do you think of me?

Pre-Chorus: Dan + Shay

When you close your eyes, tell me, what are you dreamin'?

Everything, I wanna know it all

Chorus: Dan + Shay

I'd spend ten thousand hours and ten thousand more

Oh, if that's what it takes to learn that sweet heart of yours

And I might never get there, but I'm gonna try

If it's ten thousand hours or the rest of my life

I'm gonna love you (Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh)

Verse 2: Justin Bieber

Do you miss the road that you grew up on?

Did you get your middle name from your grandma?

When you think about your forever now, do you think of me?

Pre-Chorus: Justin Bieber

When you close your eyes, tell me, what are you dreamin'?

Everything, I wanna know it all

Chorus: Justin Bieber

I'd spend ten thousand hours and ten thousand more

Oh, if that's what it takes to learn that sweet heart of yours

And I might never get there, but I'm gonna try

If it's ten thousand hours or the rest of my life

I'm gonna love you (Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh)

I'm gonna love you (Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh)

Bridge: Justin Bieber

Ooh, want the good and the bad and everything in between

Ooh, gotta cure my curiosity

Ooh, yeah

Chorus: Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber

I'd spend ten thousand hours and ten thousand more

Oh, if that's what it takes to learn that sweet heart of yours (Sweet heart of yours)

And I might never get there, but I'm gonna try (Yeah)

If it's ten thousand hours or the rest of my life

I'm gonna love you (Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh)

I'm gonna love you (Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh)

Yeah

And I...

Do you love the rain, does it make you dance?

I'm gonna love you (I'm gonna love you)

I'm gonna love you