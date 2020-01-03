Justin Bieber's "Yummy" Lyrics Are So Steamy, They'll Make You Blush
Justin Bieber has kept fans hungry for some new music for a while. He's released a few collabs here and there, like "I Don't Care" with Ed Sheeran and "Bad Guy (Remix)" with Billie Eilish, but it's been a minute since he dropped music of his own. Five years to be exact. But, finally, the wait is over. Justin Bieber's new single "Yummy" dropped on Jan. 3 and it's the beginning of a new era of music from the singer and Belieber's after a musical drought. "Yummy" is everything Beliebers have waited for. And Justin Bieber's "Yummy" lyrics are, well... let's just say they're so sexy, they'll make you blush.
On Dec. 24, Bieber released a promo video for what's to come in 2020, and it was a lot. Bieber announced a docuseries, a new album, and a tour. "I feel like this is different from my previous albums because of where I'm at with my life. I'm excited to perform it and to tour it," he said over a what seems like a preview fo a few different tracks.
Bieber kicked off his new year with the release of his single "Yummy." The song is anything but mysterious. It leaves little to the imagination in that it's a steamy ode to the person he loves. With lyrics like "rollin' eyes back in my head, make my toes curl, yeah, yeah," it's not hard to guess what that "yummy-yum" represents in this track.
But as steamy as the track is, it also makes it clear that Bieber is putting one girl first: Hailey Baldwin. The lyrics "Ain't on the side, you're number one" make that clear.
Check out the song's lyrics in full below:
CHORUS
Yeah, you got that yummy-yum
That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy
Yeah, you got that yummy-yum
That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy
Say the word, on my way
Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe
Any night, any day
Say the word, on my way
Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe
In the mornin' or the late
Say the word, on my way
VERSE 1
Bonafide stallion
It ain't no stable, no, you stay on the run
Ain't on the side, you're number one
Yeah, every time I come around, you get it done (You get it done)
PRE-CHORUS
Fifty-fifty, love the way you split it
Hundred racks, help me spend it, babe
Light a match, get litty, babe
That jet set, watch the sunset kinda, yeah, yeah
Rollin' eyes back in my head, make my toes curl, yeah, yeah
CHORUS
Yeah, you got that yummy-yum
That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy
Yeah, you got that yummy-yum
That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy
Say the word, on my way
Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe
Any night, any day
Say the word, on my way
Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe
In the mornin' or the late
Say the word, on my way
VERSE 2
Standin' up, keep me on the rise
Lost control of myself, I'm compromised
You're incriminating, no disguise (No disguise)
And you ain't never runnin' low on supplies
PRE-CHORUS
Fifty-fifty, love the way you split it
Hundred racks, help me spend it, babe
Light a match, get litty, babe
That jet set, watch the sunset kinda, yeah, yeah
Rollin' eyes back in my head, make my toes curl, yeah, yeah
CHORUS
Yeah, you got that yummy-yum
That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy (You stay flexin' on me)
Yeah, you got that yummy-yum (Yeah, yeah)
That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy
Say the word, on my way
Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe (Yeah, babe)
Any night, any day
Say the word, on my way
Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe (Yeah, babe)
In the mornin' or the late
Say the word, on my way
BRIDGE
Hop in the Lambo', I'm on my way
Drew House slippers on with a smile on my face
I'm elated that you are my lady
You got the yum, yum, yum, yum
You got the yum, yum-yum, woah
Woah-ooh
CHORUS
Yeah, you got that yummy-yum
That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy
Yeah, you got that yummy-yum
That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy
Say the word, on my way
Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe (Yeah, babe)
Any night, any day
Say the word, on my way
Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe (Yeah, babe)
In the mornin' or the late
Say the word, on my way
Now listen to the track below (on repeat, obviously).