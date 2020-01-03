Justin Bieber has kept fans hungry for some new music for a while. He's released a few collabs here and there, like "I Don't Care" with Ed Sheeran and "Bad Guy (Remix)" with Billie Eilish, but it's been a minute since he dropped music of his own. Five years to be exact. But, finally, the wait is over. Justin Bieber's new single "Yummy" dropped on Jan. 3 and it's the beginning of a new era of music from the singer and Belieber's after a musical drought. "Yummy" is everything Beliebers have waited for. And Justin Bieber's "Yummy" lyrics are, well... let's just say they're so sexy, they'll make you blush.

On Dec. 24, Bieber released a promo video for what's to come in 2020, and it was a lot. Bieber announced a docuseries, a new album, and a tour. "I feel like this is different from my previous albums because of where I'm at with my life. I'm excited to perform it and to tour it," he said over a what seems like a preview fo a few different tracks.

Bieber kicked off his new year with the release of his single "Yummy." The song is anything but mysterious. It leaves little to the imagination in that it's a steamy ode to the person he loves. With lyrics like "rollin' eyes back in my head, make my toes curl, yeah, yeah," it's not hard to guess what that "yummy-yum" represents in this track.

But as steamy as the track is, it also makes it clear that Bieber is putting one girl first: Hailey Baldwin. The lyrics "Ain't on the side, you're number one" make that clear.

Check out the song's lyrics in full below:

CHORUS

Yeah, you got that yummy-yum

That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy

Yeah, you got that yummy-yum

That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy

Say the word, on my way

Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe

Any night, any day

Say the word, on my way

Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe

In the mornin' or the late

Say the word, on my way

VERSE 1

Bonafide stallion

It ain't no stable, no, you stay on the run

Ain't on the side, you're number one

Yeah, every time I come around, you get it done (You get it done)

PRE-CHORUS

Fifty-fifty, love the way you split it

Hundred racks, help me spend it, babe

Light a match, get litty, babe

That jet set, watch the sunset kinda, yeah, yeah

Rollin' eyes back in my head, make my toes curl, yeah, yeah

CHORUS

Yeah, you got that yummy-yum

That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy

Yeah, you got that yummy-yum

That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy

Say the word, on my way

Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe

Any night, any day

Say the word, on my way

Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe

In the mornin' or the late

Say the word, on my way

VERSE 2

Standin' up, keep me on the rise

Lost control of myself, I'm compromised

You're incriminating, no disguise (No disguise)

And you ain't never runnin' low on supplies

PRE-CHORUS

Fifty-fifty, love the way you split it

Hundred racks, help me spend it, babe

Light a match, get litty, babe

That jet set, watch the sunset kinda, yeah, yeah

Rollin' eyes back in my head, make my toes curl, yeah, yeah

CHORUS

Yeah, you got that yummy-yum

That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy (You stay flexin' on me)

Yeah, you got that yummy-yum (Yeah, yeah)

That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy

Say the word, on my way

Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe (Yeah, babe)

Any night, any day

Say the word, on my way

Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe (Yeah, babe)

In the mornin' or the late

Say the word, on my way

BRIDGE

Hop in the Lambo', I'm on my way

Drew House slippers on with a smile on my face

I'm elated that you are my lady

You got the yum, yum, yum, yum

You got the yum, yum-yum, woah

Woah-ooh

CHORUS

Yeah, you got that yummy-yum

That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy

Yeah, you got that yummy-yum

That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy

Say the word, on my way

Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe (Yeah, babe)

Any night, any day

Say the word, on my way

Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe (Yeah, babe)

In the mornin' or the late

Say the word, on my way

Now listen to the track below (on repeat, obviously).