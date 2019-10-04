It's a good day to be a Belieber! Justin Bieber's latest track is here and it's an epic collab with country duo Dan + Shay. If you're a sucker for a love song, you're in luck. This romantic track is one for the ages and it received the video treatment as well. Basically, the visual is the sweetest thing ever. If there's one thing you do on the internet today, you should watch Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber's "10,000 Hours" video, because guess what? It features all the guys' wives! Yup, including Hailey Baldwin!

I know what you're thinking: is the Biebs going country?! Not so fast. Bieber is still every bit the pop star he's always been, and it actually makes so much sense that these two artists would link up. For starters, they share the same management. Scooter Braun was not only the driving force behind Bieber's career, but he signed Dan + Shay as well. Plus, it looks like Bieber is the best of pals with both Dan and Shay, seeing as they attended his Sept. 30 wedding.

If you're instantly obsessed with the song and video, here's some good news: there's much more to come. The track is the first from Dan + Shay’s next album, Billboard reports. The catchy track was apparently a very collaborative project and was written by Dan + Shay's Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney, along with Bieber, Jordan Reynolds, Jessie Jo Dillon, and Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd, Billboard also shared. The video made the perfect accompaniment to the track and if you need me, I'll be busy watching it on repeat.

Dan And Shay on YouTube

As you can see in the video, Dan Smyers' wife, Abby Smyers, Shay Mooney's wife, Hannah Mooney, and Bieber's wife, Hailey Baldwin, star in the music video. The guys basically serenade their wives for the entirety of the video and also reminisce about all their favorite moments together.

As Bieber sings, "Do you miss the road that you grew up on? Did you get your middle name from your grandma?" cute clips of him and Baldwin appear on the screen, like the two of them swimming in a pool together and sharing a sweet kiss. Aww! All of this also happens while Bieber looks directly into Baldwin's eyes and sings his verse. How romantic is that? Fans guessed Bieber's "10,000 Hours" verse was inspired by his wife, and it seems they were right, after all. These two are so in love and aren't shy about letting people know!

Meanwhile, Dan + Shay serenade their wives in a flower garden. The video ends with all the guys embracing and kissing their wives. Adorable!

Just look at all that love:

YouTube

Any Friday that holds new music from Bieber is a good Friday, but this just might be one of my favorite videos from him yet, especially because it involves Dan + Shay. Put Justin Bieber and Dan + Shay together and you get an instant hit. I'm sure "10,000 Hours" will be everybody's favorite new wedding song because it's so romantic.

I can only imagine how flattered the three guys' wives are after this one. Lucky ladies!