If you weren't already convinced that these two are total #couplegoals, John Legend's Mother's Day message to Chrissy Teigen will end all your doubts. On May 13, Legend took to Instagram to share an adorable photo of Teigen and their daughter Luna in honor of this very special holiday. I'm not crying, you're crying.

The couple certainly have a lot to celebrate this Mother's Day. Not only did they celebrate their daughter Luna's second birthday in April, but Legend and Teigen are expecting their second child, a baby boy, any day now. To celebrate Teigen's triumphant motherhood role, Legend took to Instagram and shared an adorable photo along with an extremely heartfelt caption.

He wrote,

Happy Mother's Day to my wonderful wife Chrissy. I see so much of you in Luna and I love it so much. I can't wait to meet our little boy and to see you give him so much love and get so much love in return. I'm so happy to be on this journey with you.

I don't know about y'all, but I'm emotional right now.

Of course, Legend isn't the only one celebrating Mother's Day. As a mother, Teigen took to Twitter to share a precious video of Luna running around the house while rocking a fabulous fairy costume. I cannot get over how perfect this family is.

Legend and Teigen welcomed their first child Luna to the world in April 2016, and everyone has been in love with the family ever since. Then, as if we weren't already completely obsessed, Teigen announced in November 2017 via Instagram that she and Legend were expecting their second child. Even though Teigen has been absolutely glowing throughout her pregnancy, the Sports Illustrated model tweeted on May 9 that she's "over" being pregnant, and honestly I can't blame her. However, she's shared that her hubby has helped her out quite a bit during her pregnancy by cooking for her on a regular basis.

There's honestly no job more difficult than motherhood, and although these three may be the perfect family now, Teigen admitted at the Create & Cultivate conference in February that her battle with postpartum depression after giving birth to Luna made her a bit nervous for baby number two.

"Do I worry about it with this little boy? I do," she said, "But I also know that I feel like when it does happen, if it does, I’m so ready for it. I have the perfect people around me for it. That’s why I really stand for a good core group of people around you."

Please don't fret Chrissy, we're all here for you.

Sadly, Teigen's experience with postpartum depression is much more common than many might think. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), one in nine women experience postpartum depression after giving birth. While discussing her battle with postpartum, Teigen detailed that she experienced body pains and difficulty getting out of bed. Teigen also stated that she didn't acknowledge her emotions as symptoms of postpartum depression at first, which is often why many cases go untreated for a prolonged period of time.

She said,

Getting out of bed to get to set on time was painful. My lower back throbbed; my ­shoulders — even my wrists — hurt. I didn’t have an appetite. I would go two days without a bite of food and you know how big of a deal food is for me. [But the] one thing that really got me was just how short I was with people. I would be in my dressing room, sitting in a robe, getting hair and makeup done, and a crew member would knock on the door and ask: ‘Chrissy, do you know the lyrics to this song?’ And I would lose it.

Luckily, Teigen was able to make some positive changes once she came to terms with her postpartum depression. According to Teigen, she started taking an antidepressant, which helped her on the road to recovery and "path of getting better." Which is all fans want for her — to be happy and healthy.

There's nothing more heartwarming to see Teigen enjoying herself as a mom, and that this couple is happy and excited to welcome their baby boy into the world soon. Happy Mother's Day Chrissy!