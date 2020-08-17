Joey King's Dating History Is A Little Awkward

Elordi first met Joey King on the set of The Kissing Booth in 2017, and they felt good vibes from the start. "Right away we were talking about gross things with each other," King revealed to Bello Mag in May 2018. "But before long I started to realize, 'Hey, I think I kind of like this person!' It was such an interesting experience meeting your boyfriend on set because you spend so much time together and become so close so fast." A few months later, following The Kissing Booth's Netflix debut, King told The New York Times, "It's exciting for people to know what they saw on screen was real."

After more than a year together, the actors reportedly decided to go their separate ways in November 2018, per Us Weekly. Later, in March 2019, King opened up about her "recent ex" during an interview with Refinery29 and admitted the breakup had been tough. "All you can really do at that point is shut your phone off and crawl into your sister's bed and watch Friends with her, because when you're going through something and the world wants to go through it with you or [wants] to get every piece of detail from you about it, it's really difficult," she said. "Some of these things are just meant for you." And it seems like things on the set of The Kissing Booth 2 were kinda awko-taco.

During her August 2020 appearance on The Howard Stern Show, King revealed she's kinda over actors. "I think that it's awesome to date someone in your field, who gets it, but doing the same exact thing as somebody is tough. It's really tough." However, she said she didn't regret the time she spent with Elordi. "I think it's a good thing we dated in the first place," she told Stern. "I learned the most I've ever learned in my life from him." But she also totally called her co-star out after he claimed he hadn't watched TKB2, so the two don't seem totally cool just yet.