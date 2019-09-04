Joey King killed it in The Kissing Booth, but who is she kissing in real life? Back in March 2019, King confirmed her breakup with Kissing Booth co-star Jacob Elordi, and has kept her relationship status on the DL ever since. But for all the King fans wondering who she's dating now, it looks like Labor Day Weekend 2019 came with an answer. Joey King is reportedly dating Steven Piet, executive producer of The Act, and they are so flipping cute together.

On Aug. 31, King attended a screening of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, hosted by movie organization Cinespia at Hollywood Forever Cemetery. Along with her sisters Hunter King and Kelli King, King was reportedly spotted snuggled up on a blanket with Piet, E! reports. You can see Piet and King together in Cinespia's Instagram of the night, along with Margot Robbie and Jessica Williams.

A source at the screening reportedly told E! News "They were very affectionate and were with her two sisters sitting watching the movie together. Joey and Steven cuddled the entire time, and looked very happy together. They had snacks and drinks, and were laughing with her sisters." Elite Daily reached out to reps for King and Piet for confirmation of their relationship, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

ICYMI, King starred in the The Act, a Hulu true crime series where she portrays Gypsy Rose Blanchard, a woman who pleaded to the second-degree murder of her mother in 2016. In fact, King snagged an Emmy nomination for her role in The Act this year. It's unclear where exactly the reported couple met, but seeing as they both worked on the same project, it wouldn't be unrealistic that they met at work. Celebs! They're just like us!

King's relationship history has been pretty low-key for the past few years, save for her relationship with Elordi. In fact, in June 2018, King opened up to Seventeen about how the awkward kissing rehearsals for The Kissing Booth blossomed into their on-screen chemistry and off-screen relationship. Fans started speculating the two had called it quits around Nov. 2018. Apart from Elordi turning the comments off on his Instagram posts with King (now-deleted), King tweeted, "Thank God I have my dog tho."

Neither Elordi nor King confirmed anything until March 2019. In her interview with Refinery29, King briefly touched on the breakup, saying:

All you can really do at that point is shut your phone off and crawl into your sister's bed and watch Friends with her, because when you're going through something and the world wants to go through it with you or [wants] to get every piece of detail from you about it, it's really difficult. Some of these things are just meant for you.

Talking about how much she Instagrammed Elordi, and their fans' analysis of their respective IG feeds, King continued:

I don't fault it, but it was a little difficult going through some of that stuff a couple months ago. Now I feel good, and [the fans have] calmed down a little ... They can't grasp that reality could be completely different and completely not the same as what you see. So I think that's the reason why it was really difficult for them to let up on it is because they just have a fantasy idea of someone else's life, when it’s not like that at all.

Based on the Cinespia photo — along with that reported E! News source — it seems like King and her reported new boo are in a good place. As far as debuting relationships (or making any of her relationships Instagram-official again) goes, a cute and cozy summer movie night might be just the way to do it. Just saying!