The 2019 Emmy nominations on Tuesday morning were filled with surprises, snubs, and some very exciting first-time nominees. One of the standout first timers to receive an Emmy nomination is actress Joey King, who earned a nomination in the Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie category for her lead role in Hulu's series The Act. These tweets about Joey King's Emmy nomination for The Act show that everyone is pumped to see King get her first ever nod from the Emmys.

Joey King scored her first ever Emmy nomination for the 2019 awards ceremony for her lead role as Gypsy Rose Blanchard in the Hulu true crime series The Act. The hit true crime series followed the story of Blanchard, a young woman who believes she is severely ill but comes to find out that her overprotective mother Dee Dee (played by Patricia Arquette) has invented her illnesses. For her dramatic turn in the series, Joey King earned a nomination for Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie. Her costar Patricia Arquette also earned a nomination for her role in The Act in the Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie category.

The nomination marks Joey King's first major award nomination since earning widespread recognition in recent years for breakout roles in Fargo and the Netflix romantic comedy The Kissing Booth. King has previously only been nominated for Young Artist Awards and Kids' Choice Awards, both of which she won. Since this is King's first ever Emmy nomination, fans were understandably thrilled to see her get the recognition. Check out all of the reactions on Twitter below:

