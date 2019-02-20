It's a rare person who hasn't had a period where they don't get along with their parents. Even the most emotionally healthy grownups most likely had a point where they disagreed with their parents or felt like they'd been betrayed one way or another. Then there are the kids of parents who are disturbed, the children of narcissists, or who have a parent with BPD, or worse. Some of them turn out heroically well-adjusted after therapy. Then there are those like the Blanchardes. Hulu's newest series tell their story in The Act trailer.

For those who are obsessed with stories of true crime, the name Blancharde should be a recognizable one. Michelle Dean chronicled the family's drama in Buzzfeed News a couple of years back after mother DeeDee was found murdered in their home. After a lengthy search, the culprit turned out to be none other than her daughter, Gypsy Rose.

However, the story isn't just a daughter turning on her mother. It turned out DeeDee had Munchausen Syndrome by Proxy, leading Gypsy to believe herself to be mentally and physically disabled in all sorts of ways. When her daughter realized the truth, the house of cards came tumbling down.

Check out the trailer.

Hulu on YouTube

Munchausen Syndrome By Proxy, also known as Factitious Disorder Imposed on Another (FDIA) is defined as "a mental illness in which a person acts as if an individual he or she is caring for has a physical or mental illness when the person is not really sick." When Gypsy Rose discovered her mother lied to her whole life, her response was extreme.

If Gypsy Rose seems familiar, she should. That's Joey King, star of Netflix's ultra-popular teen rom-com The Kissing Booth. King's look in the film is a full 180 from how fans usually see her, a sort of teen version of the kind of biopic "disappearing into a character" that has won many an A-list actress an Oscar. DeeDee also is a surprise, played by Patricia Arquette, who is equally unrecognizable under prosthetics and makeup.

Here's the synopsis, according to Hulu's website:

The Act is a seasonal anthology series that tells startling, stranger-than-fiction true crime stories. The first season follows Gypsy Blanchard, a girl trying to escape the toxic relationship she has with her overprotective mother. Her quest for independence opens a Pandora’s box of secrets, one that ultimately leads to murder.

Hulu

King recently appeared at the Television Critics Association Press Tour to talk about the new series. According to Deadline, she spoke about the research she did to try to prepare for such a complex emotional role, but:

When you step on set with a shaved head and fake teeth, and being in the wheelchair and in Gypsy’s clothing, it fell into place.

Like The Handmaid's Tale, The Act will premiere with multiple installments before settling into a one-episode-a-week release schedule over the next six weeks. The first two episodes of The Act will arrive on Hulu on Wednesday, March 20, 2019.