It's no secret that Joey King is at the very top of her game. Currently nominated for an Emmy Award following her portrayal of Gypsy Rose Blanchard in Hulu's The Act, it feels like the world is finally waking up to the actresses' incredible talent. The 20-year old has so quickly captured the hearts of fans all over the country, that I just can't help but wonder who's captured her heart. So, who is Joey King dating? Her relationship status is quite a mystery, but it doesn't seem like the she's currently dating anyone seriously.

King's career has truly taken off over the past couple of years. Her starring role in Netflix's The Kissing Booth made her a household name as fans fell in love with her on-screen chemistry with now ex-boyfriend, Jacob Elordi. The two actually first met while filming The Kissing Booth back in 2017, but in March 2019, King revealed to Refinery29 that the two had split up. After a two-year relationship, it would only be natural for King to want to take some time for herself instead of jumping right back into a new relationship, but it's still unclear whether or not she's dating anyone at the moment. Elite Daily has reached out to a representative for King but did not hear back in time for publication.

Rachel Murray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

King's fans were very concerned with her relationship status back in November 2018, when they first took notice that neither she nor Elordi had posted much about each other for a while. It's unclear whether she and Elordi were broken up at that point or not, but what is clear is that King really struggled following the breakup. In her interview with Refinery29, King opened up about the breakup, and how difficult it was to go through it in public.

"All you can really do at that point is shut your phone off and crawl into your sister's bed and watch Friends with her," King told Refinery29 of dealing with life post-breakup. "Because when you're going through something and the world wants to go through it with you or [wants] to get every piece of detail from you about it, it's really difficult. Some of these things are just meant for you." Going through a breakup is hard enough as it is, but for King, the fact that she had to go through it with all her fans watching made it even more complicated.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While King seems to be living her best, single life at the moment, there's no telling what the future holds for her and her romantic interests. Maybe she and Elordi will get back together, or maybe she'll find someone new to sweep her off her feet. Whatever happens, King deserves nothing but the best. She has an Emmy nomination, a sequel for The Kissing Booth in the works, and so much more going for her. With or without a partner, she's definitely on top of the world ⁠— exactly where she deserves to be.