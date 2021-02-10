I stan an unbothered queen. Jennifer Lopez's reported reaction to Alex Rodriguez and Madison LeCroy cheating rumors is exactly what you'd expect: She's apparently ignoring them. "J. Lo will soon begin working on her movie [Shotgun Wedding] in the Dominican Republic," a source for E! News reportedly claimed on Feb. 9. "Everything is fine with Alex. She doesn't let the cheating rumors get to her and chooses not to pay attention." And though the source claimed Rodriguez won't be going with her to the Dominican, the couple reportedly has plans to spend Valentine's Day together in Miami. Cute!

ICYMI, LeCroy first opened up about having an affair with "a very famous, married ex-MLB player" during the Jan. 28 Southern Charm reunion special. Since Rodriguez and his fiancée Lopez aren't yet married, fans initially eliminated him as a possible suspect in the mystery. However, on Feb. 3, LeCroy's Southern Charm co-star Danni Baird claimed Rodriguez was, in fact, the mystery man during an appearance on the Reality Life with Kate Casey podcast.

A source reportedly close to A-Rod denied the rumors, according to the New York Post. "He doesn't know this woman," the insider reportedly claimed in reference to LeCroy. "Look, does this mean he didn't DM her and liked a photo or two? I guess not, but he doesn't know her — and he definitely didn't hook up with her." (Elite Daily previously reached out to Rodriguez's rep for comment but did not hear back.)

That same day, LeCroy also cleared up the affair rumors during a conversation with Page Six. While she maintained that she and Rodriguez have "never met up," she did say that they've "spoken on the phone." She added that they've "never been physical … never had any kind of anything. Just an acquaintance." The relationship might have been "innocent," as LeCroy claimed, but it's worth pointing out this isn't the first time Rodriguez has been accused of infidelity.

Back in March 2019 — just one day after Rodriguez and Lopez announced their engagement — Rodriguez's former teammate Jose Canseco claimed Rodriguez was cheating on Lopez with Canseco's ex-wife, Jessica Canseco. (Elite Daily previously reached out to Rodriguez's rep for comment and did not hear back. Jessica Canseco denied the affair.)

Not long after, Playboy model Zoe Gregory told The Sun that Rodriguez asked her for "naughty videos" and that they discussed a potential threesome with another woman. "While getting ready to marry [Lopez], he was asking me for sex videos, demanding we hook up, and asking me to make arrangements with other girls," Gregory claimed. (Elite Daily previously reached out to Rodriguez's rep for comment but did not hear back.)

Though Rodriguez never commented on the cheating claims, Lopez was seemingly as unbothered by the rumors as she is by rumors of A-Rod's affair with LeCroy. During an April 2019 appearance on The Breakfast Club, Lopez said, "I mean, it doesn't matter, I know what the truth is. I know who [Rodriguez] is. He knows who I am. We're just happy. We're not gonna let other people come out and tell us what our relationship is."

You tell 'em, J. Lo. Here's hoping she continues to rise above the drama.