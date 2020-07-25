Taylor Swift's surprise album drop on Friday, July 24, has already spawned so many fan theories about the meaning behind each track. One of the tracks getting a ton of attention is sparking links to Game of Thrones, as well as Kim K and Kanye. The latter seems to be the more popular theory, so, is Taylor Swift's "Mad Woman" about Kim Kardashian and Kanye West? Here's how the lyrics are being analyzed.

Her eighth studio album, Folklore, dropped after Swift made the surprising announcement she'd completed a full album on Thursday, July 23. Swifties only had until the clock struck midnight on Friday, July 24, to prepare themselves for Folklore. So far, fans are busy concocting theories about who the songs are about.

"Tonight at midnight I’ll be releasing my entire brand new album of songs I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into. I wrote and recorded this music in isolation but got to collaborate with some musical heroes of mine," she said in her Instagram post on July 23.

"Mad Woman" begins with Swift asking, "What did you think I'd say to that? / Does a scorpion sting when fighting back? / They strike to kill, and you know I will / You know I will." These first lyrics have fans thinking the song may be about Scooter Braun and the Scott Borchetta drama, following her public spat with her former managers after they claimed ownership of her early work.

The chorus rings in with the words, "And there's nothing like a mad woman." Then, Swift sings, "What a shame she went mad/ No one likes a mad woman/ You made her like that/ And you'll poke that bear 'til her claws come out." Some are suspicious that this is Swift relating to how the feud with Braun went down, and his denial of anything shady on his part ever happening.

Although some are linking these lyrics to Braun, there's much more speculation "Mad Woman" is about Swift's feud with Kim K and West. Since the famous feud began, Swift had to endure people taking sides, as well as some questioning if she was lying about the whole "Famous" song drama in the first place.

Kevin Winter/MTV1415/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The leaked phone call issue surrounding the West song, and the recent resurgence of the phone call recording, is further convincing fans that the lyrics in the song are about Kim K and West. In the second verse, she sings, "Now I breathe flames each time I talk/ My cannons all firin' at your yacht/ They say, 'Move on' but you know I won't." Although the yacht reference could be Braun as well, the reference to moving on from this event feels closer to the years-long drama of the Swift-West feud.

When you take a look at the rest of verse two, it seems even more likely. Swift continues, "And women like hunting witches too/ Doing your dirtiest work for you/ It's obvious that wanting me dead/ Has really brought you two together." As anyone who's followed the drama knows, Kim K defended West relentlessly and was also credited with associating Swift with the snake emoji.

And then there's the theory that "Mad Woman" is about Game of Thrones character Daenerys Targaryen. Since Targaryen was also called "The Mad Queen," and Swift's Instagram note about her album revealed the character in one of her songs as "a misfit widow getting gleeful revenge on the town that cast her out," ties to Targaryen aren't too hard to find.

Swift previously referenced a GOT character in her Reputation album. This is pretty evident in her lyrics, "I got a list of names, and yours is in red underlined," as it sounds like Arya Stark. Now, imagery in "Mad Woman" is getting analyzed, such as the scorpion lyric, since Targaryen dragons were referred to as scorpions, and Swift's description of a woman getting more mad, the more she is called crazy or angry, since "the Targaryen madness" was a common speculation surrounding Targaryen in the final seasons.

Another link is the "Now I breathe flames" lyric, which clearly sounds like a dragon, and aiming flames at a yacht could be a modern version of burning Euron Greyjoy's Iron Fleet.

However you choose to analyze this imagery-laden Swift tune, it seems like there are multiple ideas that don't seem too farfetched, and it could easily be about Kimye, Braun, or Targaryen... or maybe even all three.