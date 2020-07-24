Taylor Swift has been known to drop Easter eggs for fans within her music, and Swifties deserve a medal for their super sleuth skills. They always seem to be able to decipher the clues Swift gives them, and they have a lot of theories about the meaning behind her latest album titles. After Swift released not one, but eight different album versions, fans had a lot to say about each one. These fan theories about Taylor Swift's Folklore album version titles make so much sense y'all.

Just after Swift surprised fans with her Folklore album announcement on July 23, she shared more details about what fans can expect from the record. For starters, she unveiled a multitude of different album covers, eight to be exact, in honor of her eighth studio album.

"Folklore will have 16 songs on the standard edition, but the physical deluxe editions will include a bonus track called “the lakes.” Because this is my 8th studio album, I made 8 deluxe CD editions and 8 deluxe vinyl editions that are available for one week," she revealed on Instagram. "Each deluxe edition has unique covers, photos, and artwork. Available exclusively at taylorswift.com."

You can see all eight of the album version titles below, as well as the best fan theories about each one. Truth be told, these fans seem to have it all figured out.

1. In The Trees

Some fans theorized In The Trees was first foreshadowed back on her 2019 song "Daylight."

2. In The Weeds

A number of fans drew parallels between Swift's song "Out of the Woods" and her In The Weeds album title.

3. Meet Me Behind The Mall

One Swiftie felt like there was a connection between Meet Me Behind The Mall and Swift's ex, Harry Styles. "I’m doing meet me behind the mall bc Harry styles," they tweeted.

4. Betty's Garden

Many fans theorized the Betty's Garden title was an ode to Karlie Kloss, seeing as her middle name is Elizabeth.

5. Stolen Lullabies

One fan thought Swift's Stolen Lullabies title was an ode to her past music. "What if by stolen lullabies she means her old songs omg," they tweeted.

6. Hide-And-Seek

One fan speculated that Swift knew her fans were in need of a little pick-me-up, so she named it after the fun, childhood game.

7. Running Like Water

Many fans thought this Swift title reflected on how confusing childhood can be.

8. Clandestine Meetings

One fan used context clues to speculate that the title was a way to explain the emotional complexity of Folklore.