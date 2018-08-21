While there have been many star-studded appearances on the VMAs red carpet, one notable familiar face is indeed missing: After posting a "morning stroll in LA" picture to Instagram, it's confirmed that Mac Miller isn't at the 2018 VMAs — and I might have a sneaking suspicion as to why. Hint: It could have something to do with his newly engaged ex-girlfriend, Ariana Grande, who's set to perform at the awards show later in the evening.

E! News reported Miller and Grande's split back in May after the two celebs dated publicly for almost two years. The two musicians and frequent collaborators were said to have broken up due to their incredibly busy and conflicting work schedules, though the news outlet noted they planned to remain friends. Just a couple weeks later, TMZ reported that Miller was allegedly arrested for driving under the influence, an incident that left many of Grande's fans furious with her, as some people blamed her for what appeared to be Miller's own downward spiral. (Elite Daily previously reached out to McCormick's team for comment but has yet to hear back.)

Furious that fans were blaming her for Miller's alleged DUI, Grande took to Twitter to defend herself: "How absurd that you minimize female self-respect and self-worth by saying someone should stay in a toxic relationship," the 25-year-old pop star wrote. "I am not a babysitter or a mother and no woman should feel that they need to be. I have cared for him and tried to support his sobriety and prayed for his balance for years."

So why did fans blame Grande in the first place for this? Well, by that time, rumors had already started to spread that Grande was casually seeing comedian Pete Davidson. The Sweetener singer and youngest SNL cast member were making headlines for how fast their relationship appeared to be moving, especially considering the fact they had both only recently exited long-term relationships. The two were seen getting matching tattoos, attending each other's shows, and posting about their relationship all over social media. And despite their ever-persistent PDA, the world was still shocked when Davidson and Grande announced their engagement only a month after they began dating.

As for Miller, he's since commented on his ex-girlfriend's engagement, and he did so in the most considerate way possible: by wishing them all the best. "It's strange. Like, the whole thing is a little strange," Miller said during an interview with Beats 1's Zane Lowe. "But, it's not negative. It's just a part of something that's going to continue to help make me who I am. You know, it's all positive energy. I am happy for her and moving forward with her life just as I'm sure she is with me."

Life has gone on for Miller, as well: The rapper recently released his newest album, Swimming. Page Six reported that the celebration was small and chill, just a couple of friends sitting on a rooftop bar in New York City, sipping on gin and tonics. It seems like taking the high road has led Miller to a much quieter, and hopefully healthier lifestyle — even if that doesn't include the 2018 VMAs. Hey, there's always next year.

Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.

Check out the “Best of Elite Daily” stream in the Bustle App for more stories just like this!