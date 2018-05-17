News reports have surfaced claiming rapper Mac Miller was allegedly arrested for a hit-and-run while driving under the influence in the early morning hours of May 17. According to TMZ, Mac Miller, whose real name is Malcolm McCormick, allegedly knocked over a power pole with his 2016 G-Wagon in San Fernando Valley and then allegedly fled the scene. Elite Daily reached out to McCormick's team for comment but did not hear back by the time of publication.

The report claims McCormick and two other passengers left the accident by foot, and an eyewitness who saw the whole thing reportedly called the cops. After authorities arrived on the scene, they reportedly used the car's license plate to track down McCormick at his home address. Once they were there, it's reported McCormick allegedly confessed to drinking and driving, was handcuffed, and taken to jail. According to TMZ, his bail is set at $15,000.

It sounds like McCormick is apparently amicable drunk. According to a law enforcement source, "He was the most polite and nice intoxicated person we've ever seen."

Well, that's nice to hear, I guess.

As McCormick's fans know, he recently went through a breakup with pop artist Ariana Grande. Fans were devastated to learn about the breakup in early May and are waiting for an official statement from McCormick. So far, a close friend of the ex-couple told TMZ they "love each other dearly" but are moving on as "close friends." Ugh.

As recently as April 20, McCormick was publicly applauding Grande for her new song "No Tears Left To Cry" off her new album, Sweetener, set to drop in July. He tweeted out the supportive message: "Very proud of this girl right here. Welcome back. We missed you. One of a kind." And, obviously, everyone bawled their eyes out.

McCormick was also there as a support system for Grande after the tragic Manchester Arena Bombing that occurred on May 22, 2017. Photos surfaced of Grande and McCormick embracing after she arrived back in the states, and the two later went on to perform together at the epic One Love Manchester Benefit Concert just days later. They sang "The Way" and kissed at the end.

And now I'm really sad.

To throw salt on the wound, it looks like Mac Miller and Ariana Grande unfollowed each other on Instagram, too — which is basically the universal symbol for "Boy, bye."

Despite the unfollow, Grande wrote about McCormick on her Instagram story in early May explaining, "Hi! This is one of my best friends in the whole world and favorite people on the planet Malcolm McCormick. I respect and adore him endlessly and am grateful to have him in my life in any form, at all times regardless of how our relationship changes or what the universe holds for each of us."

Maybe it's just too painful to look at each other's feeds? Maybe it was a mutual PR decision? Maybe, like normal human beings, they're trying to make a fresh start?

Maybe, maybe, maybe.

For now, fans are waiting to hear what's next for McCormick after his alleged arrest and if he or his team make any public comments on the specifics of the evening. I would be remiss if I didn't take this opportunity to remind everyone drinking and driving is never ever OK, and to always be safe (and sober!) when getting behind the wheel. Fortunately, in McCormick's instance, there are no reported injuries thus far.

