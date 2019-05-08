If you've ever gone through a breakup, chances are a friend has tried to comfort you by saying, "It just wasn't meant to be." And while, sure, that may actually be the case, accepting that your relationship isn't meant to be can be really hard. What does "meant to be" even mean? Simply put, not all relationships are meant to last forever. The cliche that some people come into your life for "a reason, a season, or a lifetime," rings true. And if your relationship isn't meant to be, you'll know it.

If you realize that you and bae aren't meant to last forever, it may be difficult to face the music, but parting ways and moving on sooner rather than later may be better for both of you in the long run. "You need to realize that not everyone is meant to be in our lives forever," breakup coach and host of the breakup BOOST podcast, Trina Leckie, previously told Elite Daily. "You need to look at the situation realistically and be honest with yourself. See things for what they are. Not what you wished they could be." So, if something’s been feeling off in your relationship lately, you may want to look back and see if you and your partner have come across any of these signs your relationship may not be meant to be.

1. Your dreams clash. Victor Torres/Stocksy It’s totally normal for you and bae to have different dreams – after all, you're not dating yourself. But if your dreams are incompatible, that might be a sign your relationship isn’t meant to work out. If neither party is willing to compromise, it might be time for a more serious conversation. "If your dreams clash, that means one of you will have to give something really important up in order to make the relationship work," licensed marriage and family therapist Nicole Richardson tells Elite Daily. "If you really love your partner, you should want all of their dreams to come true and not encourage them to leave those things behind." Don't forget: They should want those things for you, too.

2. You don't work together to solve your problems. Jovo Jovanovic/Stocksy Working through conflicts together and trying to come to a compromise or solution can be really important when it comes to relationships. But caring and respecting each other as you work through an issue is just as important as resolving it, says Richardson. "In happy, successful relationships that pass the test of time, roughly two-thirds of their conflicts don’t get resolved," she points out. "The key to conflict is not resolving it, it’s communicating and caring about each other through it. If the relationship isn’t worth fighting for, how could it be meant to be?"

3. You can't make decisions together. Briana Morrison/Stocksy Sure, maybe you're in charge of making dinner reservations and your partner tackles vacation planning. It's OK to take the lead on things if your partner is taking the lead on others. But that's the trick: You're both contributing. If "one person has to be in charge or [in] control, that’s not typically healthy," Richardson states. If your relationship has no space for both sides of an argument, a plan, or a conversation, then you just might not be compatible. "In a partnership, it is important that both partners have their perspective[s] heard and needs listened to." It's called a partnership for a reason, folks.