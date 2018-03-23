Finding a new crush can simultaneously be the worst and the best thing feeling. Having all of those fluttery feels can definitely result in some serious lusting, but at some point, one of you has to start dropping hints to see if something real can grow, ya feel me? Luckily, you can definitely take some flirty pics to send your crush that'll let them know you want something more whatever it is you have now. Because let's be honest, putting yourself all the way out there and being direct is so much easier said than done. And if you like to be pursued, then dropping hints is one of the best ways to give the object of your affections an obvious green light.

The best part about using pics as your love-inducing weapon of choice is that they automatically seem more casual and fun. Plus, they make it way easier for your crush to get a peek into your life without having to read a bunch of texts. Think of it like creating an Instagram feed between you and your soon-to-be bae. For the best results, consider sending these five pics to hint that you're open to developing something a bit more meaningful.

1 A Sexy Selfie Giphy I think we can all agree that selfies are the best, mostly because they don't require anyone behind the camera, which means you can take a bazillion without annoying your BFF. But before sending a sexy photo, it's always important to consider how well acquainted you are with this person. Have you kissed? Have you hooked up? If so, then there's nothing wrong with sending a sexy photo of you about to hit the town followed by a, "Heading out for some dinner and dancing, maybe we can grab a drink after?" text. This lets them know that you're totally down to pencil them into your primetime date slots. While there's nothing wrong with sending a flirty pic to someone you haven't hooked up with, there is the potential that it could come off a bit more intense than you intended. Listen to your gut feeling.

2 An Inside Joke Follow-Up Giphy Witty banter is what relationship dreams are made of. It's probably safe to assume that you and your crush fall into a good convo rhythm and probably share an inside joke or two. A great way to strengthen your banter bond is to send them a pic of something you guys talked about, accompanied by a witty caption. If you can effectively make each other LOL, then you're already half way to weaseling your way into their heart. Are you both obsessed with gelato? Why not send an artsy pic of you eating some, or suggest a new place they should try? If you're feeling bold, maybe even make a joke about how you have to escort them there to make sure they get the "full experience."

3 A Pic Of You Doing Something You Love Giphy Your unique hobbies and interests are part of what make you, you! Taking a moment to snap a quick pic of yourself in your element — wherever that may be — shows your crush that you're open to sharing more about yourself. This may very well inspire them to do the same. Don't overthink it. Even if you just enjoy going to the gym regularly, that's also a great option. Doesn't have to be anything too impressive! Next time you're there, get your workout buddy to take a cute pic of you doing something silly, or even just a trippy boomerang of you slurping a green juice while glistening with some sexy post-gym sweat.

4 A Pic Of You Making Something Decadent Giphy Very few people wouldn't want to date someone who can whip up a mean margarita or some amazing mac n' cheese. Try to remember details when you interact with your crush that clue you into what they like to eat and drink. This way, the next time you have dinner in with your bestie you can coincidently make their favorite dish and tease them about how they should come over and hang soon if they want to snag some leftovers. And if cooking ain't your thing, then make a joke about it and send a pic of a frozen pizza box. Remember, don't take the photos you send too seriously. If your crush is crushin' on you too, then just hearing from you will put a smile on their face.