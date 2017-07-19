10 Hot Pictures That’ll Turn Your BF All The Way On

If you're looking to spice things up in your relationship, you’ve probably considered taking some pictures to send your boyfriend to turn him on.

But there’s a gulf of difference between wanting to send some sexts and actually figuring out how to take pictures to send to your boyfriend. Thanks to technology, your pics could wind up somewhere you didn’t intend for them to — like the internet. To avoid this, Toronto-based sexologist and author Dr. Jess O’Reilly recommends going incognito in your pics. “If you don’t know or trust [the person you’re sexting], limit your exposure by only sharing pics of your body from the neck down,” Dr. O’Reilly previously told Elite Daily. “Leave your face out just in case the photos get leaked. I know some people who even add fake tattoos as an extra precaution.”

No matter how much you may love and trust your partner, you simply never know what could happen to your photos once you’ve sent them off into cyberspace. That's why most people feel it's super important to make sure you fully trust your partner before you send them a nude, so you can minimize that risk as much as possible.

That being said, if you’re confident your partner will practice discretion, there's absolutely no reason why you should let the fear of technology stop you from getting your nude on. Sending hot pictures can be a really fun way to feel closer to your partner and let them know you're thinking about them.

For all the nude newbs, it can be intimidating to navigate the makings of a truly hot pic. If you feel awkward or embarrassed posing alone in your room and trying to be "sexy," you’re not alone.

Nomi Ellenson, boudoir photographer and creator of Boudoir by Nomi, says that plenty of her clients feel like fish out of water when they first come in for a session. But she says a great bedroom pic shouldn’t be too complicated: It’s all about celebrating your favorite parts of your body and accessing your inner creativity. “A lot of people don’t know how to accentuate their bodies,” Ellenson previously told Elite Daily. “They think, 'I want to look as skinny as possible,' and that’s not really what it’s about.”

To help you get the steamy pics rolling, I turned to the men of Reddit for some inspo. Read on for 10 hot picture ideas to get you started.

1. Anything Unsolicited

“The favorite kind? Unsolicited. That's by far the best. A sexual ‘I'm thinking of you’ is great. [...] Also, change it up! Skimpy, nude, classical, a little leg, full-body, public, private, whatever. Mix it up. Experiment with yourself. I like people who take initiative.” — u/Damoclesdoesntcare

2. You In Your Sexiest Bathing Suit

Sorrasak Jar Tinyo/Moment/Getty Images

“One-piece, bikini, monokini, cut out, whatever you got in your closet is what I want to see you wearing. Preferably standing up in front of the mirror so I can get a full view of you. After that, feel free to roll down, pull aside, pull down, or take off whatever you like.” — u/PM_me_ur_swimsuit

3. Butt Pics

“Butt pics of any kind.” —u/Mustang80

4. Focus On The Face (But Only If You Feel Comfortable)

“Pics that are from someone I'm with, not a random stranger. Focus on her face. Hint at something naughty/tell a tiny story. Ideally, pictures of her facial expressions while she's jilling off, with a cute little subtitle like, ‘Here's what I look like when I'm thinking of you’.” — u/middaysun

(Remember: Sending anyone nudes with your face in them can be risky, considering you never know how the relationship will end, and unfortunately, revenge porn is real. To err on the side of caution, keep your face out of your nudes.)

5. Show Off Your Cleavage

“Titties are cool. Ass too. And smile” —u/jp1288

6. Go Full Birthday Suit

“Something where she is fully nude, preferably with her butt or shaved pubic area in view. Clothes (even skimpy ones) do nothing for me.” —u/pickin_grinnin

7. Use Your Hands Like A Bra

“Ass on the bathroom counter, handbra, full-frontal, boobs with a lip bite, I like a nice mix up too tho.” — u/solohoe

8. Use Your Emoji-nation

“I like the idea of sexy pics but I also live in a world where leaks happen. A peach and eggplant emoji would do it for me.” —u/FlexualHealing

9. Lingerie-less

“My wife learned years ago that lingerie, bikini, camisole, all that shit is a waste of data. Send me naked. Period.” — u/gobigred3562

10. A Chef Fantasy, Basically

JohnnyGreig/E+/Getty Images

“On a Saturday, them standing at the grill in an apron with the perfect burger and fries, with a message that reads ‘This is for you when you come over,’ hot d*mn that gets me going.” — u/pleasestopme775

Now get your phone out and start snapping!

Experts

Dr. Jess O’Reilly, sexologist, author, host of Sex With Dr. Jess

Nomi Ellenson, Photographer, Boudoir by Nomi