If You Don't Like Dating Apps, Here Are 5 Reasons That's OK

Even if you tend to idly swipe through matches while you're watching TV or laying in bed, dating apps can be majorly time-consuming, especially if you're actually starting and maintaining conversations with those matches. Life is already busy enough without having to juggle 10 different conversations at once. When swiping starts to feel more like an obligation than something exciting, you're probably better off meeting people IRL than online.

As online dating expert Julie Spira previously explained to Elite Daily, "Committing to a chunk of time with someone you’ve never met can be daunting." And when you're committing time to several people you've never met, you might feel like you're wasting your time rather than using it effectively.

Pricilla Martinez, CEO of Regroop Online Life Coaching, agreed with Spira when she told Elite Daily, "...[Online] dating is an investment of time and energy into someone else. If you’re not seeing a return on that investment, move on." Spending time on dating apps is an investment, and if you feel like yours isn't paying off, then it may be time to quit the apps.