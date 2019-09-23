Sure, your older sister may live for OkCupid. And yes, your best friend met the love of their life on JDate. But when it comes to your love life, you get to do what feels right for you. If you've never been one to try your hand at Tinder or you'd rather read a book and take a bubble bath than make a Bumble account, you may have already swiped left on online dating. And while everyone is different, if you're one of the three zodiac signs who don't like dating apps — Cancer, Virgo, and Capricorn — astrology may have something to do with your IRL dating preferences.

Whether you prefer to meet people at school or work or you like to be friends with someone for a while before dating them, getting on the apps isn't for everyone. And if you had the worst date ever after meeting someone on an app or you've just never felt compelled to match with someone online, you may prefer to keep your love life IRL. In fact, you may be in pretty good company.

Here are the three zodiac signs that don't like to meet people on dating apps.

Cancer (June 21–July 22) Sensitive Cancer doesn't like to be rushed. When it comes to finding a prospective partner (or even just a prospective first date), this crab takes their sweet time in order to get a deep understanding of someone, rather than swiping "yes" or "no." Intuitive and emotional, Cancer doesn't do anything "casually." In an ideal world, they'd already know all about someone's childhood and family before meeting up for drinks. Because family and community are so important to them, Cancer prefers to meet people in person or because of mutual friends. While dating apps may widen their tide pool, they'll also make this crab feel rushed into making a decision.

Virgo (Aug. 23–Sept. 22) Though you might think that analytical Virgo would relish the chance to suss out their date before meeting IRL, dating apps may make this earth sign feel completely out of sorts. Virgos are practical and logical. They want to know exactly how something is going to fit in their lives before they do it, and they do not bode well with surprises. (i.e., their date acting differently than they seemed on their profile). While dating apps may give you some information on a person, Virgo prefers to see someone out in the real world before committing to spending time with them.