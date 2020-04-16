Whether you’re currently in a long-distance relationship or you’re single and starting to hit it off with a new match, FaceTime is basically a dating godsend. Once you’re all set up to use the app, you can interact face to face with the object of your affection from many miles away, and all it takes is a couple of taps on your screen. Amazing, right? If you're not sure how to set up a FaceTime date, though, don’t worry — I’m going to break down the whole process step by step so it’s as smooth and stress-free as possible.

Fortunately, the FaceTime app comes already pre-loaded on every iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, and Mac, so you don’t even have to download anything to use it. To get going, all you need are two things: a supported Apple device (FaceTime isn’t available for Android), and an internet connection via Wi-Fi or a cellular signal. Naturally, your date will need both of those things, too.

Before you hop on FaceTime, I highly recommend making a plan. Schedule your video chat during a time when you know that neither of you will have any distractions (like work calls or other obligations) for at least 45 minutes to an hour. If you're still getting to know someone, and this is your first virtual date with them, you may want to have a few icebreakers in your back pocket. On the other hand, if you've already gone on a few dates IRL, or your date is with a long-term partner, you might plan a specific activity to do over FaceTime, like cooking dinner together or playing a game.

Before you test out your virtual chemistry or pursue some long-distance bonding over FaceTime, however, you'll need to know how to set up the app and make a call. Let's dive right in, shall we?

Step 1: Enable FaceTime. FaceTime / Rebecca Strong There are a couple of different ways to make a call, but first, you’ll want to make sure you’ve enabled FaceTime on your device if you’ve never used the app before. Note that your date will need to have FaceTime enabled as well. To do this, either open the FaceTime app — which looks like a white video camera icon against a green background — or go to Settings > FaceTime and toggle the tab to enable FaceTime on your device (which turns it from white to green). Once you've opened the app, you’ll just need to enter your Apple ID (email address) and password if you're not already signed in.

Step 2: Register your contact info if necessary. Good news: if you're on an iPhone, FaceTime automatically registers your phone number. If you want to register your email address in your iPad or iPod touch (which may not have a phone number) just go to Settings > FaceTime > Use your Apple ID for FaceTime, and sign in with your Apple ID. Obviously, you'll just need your date's phone number or the email address they use for their Apple ID to make the call. Or, if they're planning to start the FaceTime, they'll need your info. It's a good idea to figure out who's initiating the date ahead of time.

Step 3: Make the call. FaceTime / Rebecca Strong OK, it's time to make the call. Now is your final opportunity to refill your wine glass or do one last swipe of lip stain before your close-up. If you're the one starting the FaceTime, you have a few options when it comes time for your date. One way to make the call is to open the FaceTime app on your device, tap the plus sign in the upper-right hand corner, and then manually type in your date's phone number or email address. From there, you'll have the choice to choose a video call (camera icon) or an audio call (phone icon). If your date is already saved in your contacts, you can simply start typing their name and it will automatically appear. FaceTime / Rebecca Strong Or, you can get a little extra help from your girl Siri. Simply say, “Hey, Siri, FaceTime [person's name]," and after a second or so, she'll automatically place the call for you. Side note: If you ask Siri to predict whether or not it's going to be a good date, prepare yourself to be disappointed, because she's just going to relay the day's weather report (#fail). Also, FYI, if you’re already talking on the phone with your date and you decide you want to see each other’s beautiful faces, you can always switch over to video without even ending the call by tapping the FaceTime icon on your call menu.