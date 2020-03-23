You can get your creative juices flowing with a simple click of a button, thanks to all of the arts and crafts you can order online nowadays. Whether you want to paint, sew, or assemble something, this roundup has something for just about everyone. You can make a new piece of artwork for your bedroom, or put together a cool terrarium for your patio. If you need help narrowing things down, choose from any of the 12 DIY craft kits on this list.

If you're hesitant to shop online amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, Elite Daily spoke with Elizabeth McGraw, professor and director of the Center for Infectious Disease Dynamics at Pennsylvania State University about potential risks about receiving packages during this time. "We have no evidence of people getting infected from packages, however, given what we know about how long the virus can live on surfaces it is best to take some precautions," she says. "I would not stop online shopping, although I would certainly only order much needed products to reduce the impact on the system. I would also take some precautions. When a package arrives, use gloves to handle it and also let is sit for three days before opening."

So, if you've found yourself attached to your phone or just want a fun activity to do, these art projects can be a refreshing break. Turn off your notifications, and instead turn on a chill playlist of all your favorite songs. Then, get your paint brushes or sewing needles ready to make something truly beautiful.

1. Decorative Roses Kit Decorative Roses Kit $53.99 $38.99 | Paint Plot This decorative roses painting kit is perfect for adding some color to your space. Each kit comes with a full paint set, three paint brushes in various sizes, and the canvas. There's also an option to order with or without the frame.

2. DIY Boho Mobile DIY Mobile Boho Sea Glass Suncatcher $69 | Etsy If you have a boho chic vibe going on in your space, you might want to order this DIY mobile sea glass sun-catcher. This DIY kit from Etsy comes with 30 pieces of different colored sea glass, fishing wire, hemp, and a piece of breach driftwood. The colorful sea glass in each kit comes from Prince Edward Island, Canada.

3. DIY Terrarium Kit DIY Terrarium Building Kit Complete for Succulents $29.99 | Etsy This DIY terrarium kit from Etsy is suc-cute. If you've already got a succulent, but are in need of a nice home to put it in, you can order just the kit. However, there's an option to order two plants along with the glass container, moss, soil, charcoal, drainage rock, and decorative treasures included in each kit.

4. Coloring Book Secret Garden: An Inky Treasure Hunt and Coloring Book $10 | Amazon Coloring is always a fun, nostalgic activity. This Secret Garden coloring book from Amazon is also a treasure hunt game so you can really unwind and pass the time.

5. Jewelry Making Kit Jewelry Making Kit $299 $34.48 | Wish Order everything you need to start making your own bling with this jewelry making kit. It truly has it all, from the tools to the beads.

5. Mason Jar Sconces Mason Jar Sconce DIY Kit $35 | Etsy These mason jar sconces from Etsy are the epitome of Instagram-worthy. You'll want to snap a pic ASAP after putting these up on your wall. They may look intimidating to a DIY newbie, but the kit is pretty simple and includes all the essentials like the mason jars, stained wood, paint, a paint brush, hooks, and of course, step-by-step instructions.

6. DIY Organic Soap Kit DIY Kit Organic Soap $34.82 | Etsy Make your own soap at home with this kit from Etsy. Each soap is organic, and once you become a soap pro, you can start mixing in different essential oils to obtain your favorite scent.

7. Felt Garland Make Your Own Felt Woodland Garland Kit $22.76 | Etsy This felt garland is super cute. Each kit comes with the instructions and supplies to create eight little woodland creatures, but you can also opt for the 16-count version to make a bigger garland.

8. Mosaic Coasters DIY Art Kit $55 | Etsy You'll probably never have to ask guests to use a coaster again, because with coasters this gorgeous, everyone will want to use them. This mosaic coaster kit comes with all the materials you need to create these beauties.

9. DIY Embroidery Kit Black Wildwood Embroidery Kit $24.54 | Etsy If you're into embroidery, this black wildwood embroidery kit is absolutely stunning. It comes with all the necessary materials, and even a handy dandy stitch guide.

10. Embroidered Flower Purse Embroidered Flower Purse DIY Craft Kit $23.31 | Etsy Take your embroidery game to another level with these adorable coin purses. Choose between a variety of colors like pink, black, yellow, and green, and you'll be sent a kit that includes the instructions, needle, thread, and purse frame.

11. Geometric Candles Geometric Candles $24.95 | KiwiCo If you find yourself stopping to smell every candle when you're in the store, now's your chance to learn how to make your own. This geometric candle kit will give you everything you need to become a candle-making pro.