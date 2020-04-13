Your love life doesn't have to dry up just because you're at home 24/7 these days. Now that IRL first dates are out of the question, it's time to brush up on how to host a Zoom first date. Luckily, it's pretty easy to do — which means you'll spend less time fiddling with your account and more time virtually meeting new people.

You can sign up for Zoom here by filling out your date of birth and providing either your work email, personal Gmail, or Facebook account information. Once you have your account, you can schedule a date in advance or launch a meeting on the spot. If you'd like to Zoom from your phone, the app is available to download for Apple and Android.

The quickest way to connect with your date via Zoom is to use the app on your phone. Once you've signed into your account, click the down arrow under "New Meeting" and select "Start with video." You're all set!

You can also schedule a date ahead of time using Zoom on your computer. To do this, log into your account, then click on the "Meetings" tab under the "Personal" section to the left of your screen. Click the "Schedule a new meeting" button, which brings you to a new page where you can select the date, time, duration, and name of the meeting. (This is where you can get creative by titling your date "This Is Where We'll Fall In Love," or subtly hint you're down to chat all night long by scheduling your date for several hours.)

Zoom/Candice Jalili

In order to see and hear your date, turn the video "on" and select "both" for audio.

Zoom/Candice Jalili

There are additional meeting options that you can tailor to your liking — but for the security of your date maybe don't select "record meeting automatically."

Zoom/Candice Jalili

Once you've filled that page out, your meeting is officially scheduled! The next page will provide a URL and password that you can send your date. You two will be zooming (and Zooming) toward love in no time.