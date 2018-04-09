How To Deal With Wanting To Be Single When You're In A Relationship, According To Real Women
You and your BAE have been together for a while now. You've passed that initial exciting spark phase. You've passed the first "I love you." Maybe you've even passed the wedding vows. Things have slowed down and you eventually start thinking back to your single days. It's not necessarily that you're unhappy; it's that you have an inexplicable longing for your single days. So what do you do with these feelings? Take advice from ladies in Reddit's AskWomen on how to deal with wanting to be single even when you're in a happy relationship.
Remember that you love your SO more than the novelty of dating.
Realize it's alone time you miss; not being single.
Remember who you are now is different from who you were when you were last single.
Take a solo vacation.
The urge for freedom could be coming from a relationship slump.
Sometimes the solution is to end things.
Realize this is a normal feeling.
Take some time to think on it.
Sometimes it's just a you thing.
Getting some distance will inevitably make your heart grow fonder.
The bottomline here? If you're happy in your own relationship, there's nothing to be worried about.
