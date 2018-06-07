No matter how many times I try to disembark the Scott Disick/Sofia Richie drama train, I keep getting sucked right back in. The controversial couple has been in the media lately thanks to some suspicious looking photos of Disick snuggling up on another woman at Kanye West's recent album party in Wyoming. Initially, rumors began circulating his actions caused Richie to pull the plug on their relationship, though that was quickly debunked. How Scott Disick and Sofia Richie dealt with cheating rumors about their relationship is actually pretty mature considering the surrounding circumstances... (is something I never thought I would say.)

To be fair, calling Scott Disick a "party boy" is a huge understatement. Keeping Up With The Kardashians fans have watched for years as Disick struggled to get his drinking and wild behavior under control for himself and his growing family. In the past year, it really looks like he's officially over his 10-year tumultuous relationship with Kourtney Kardashian and has moved on with the much younger Sofia Richie. (Disick just turned 35 and Richie is 19.) So, when Disick was reportedly spotted with his arms wrapped around another woman in Wyoming, you can imagine why everyone thought "here we go again." According to TMZ, Disick also walked around the party telling everyone he was single. Elite Daily reached out to Disick's team for comment, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Essentially 24 hours later, TMZ took it all back, reporting the woman was actually a "close pal" and Disick's bachelor claim was "just the booze talking." Elite Daily reached out to Disick's team about the report, but did not hear back by the time of publication. Some people speculated Richie called things off with him because of his actions, though Disick later shared a screenshot of a breakup headline with the caption: "We had no idea we even broke up but thanks for thinking of us."

Richie echoed this sentiment by sharing a picture of her and Disick cuddling on an airplane with the caption "whole [heart]."

Well, a new new source says they "hashed it out" like two adults might. Huh. That's an interesting plot twist. The insider told People magazine Richie was "really disappointed in the Wyoming photos and wouldn’t talk to Scott for a couple days. They hashed it out though and he smoothed things over like everyone expected.” Elite Daily reached out to Disick and Richie's teams about the new report, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Prior to this latest report, a different source told People that Richie and Disick have actually broken up and gotten back together a few times and Disick didn't seem too bothered by the whole Wyoming ordeal. "It’s likely not totally over,” the source said at the time. “They’ve broken up multiple times since they started dating and always ended up back together. No one would be surprised if they’re out again together in a few days or weeks."

The source also said, "Scott seems fine. He isn’t really taking it seriously,” adding, “He isn’t really doing anything to win her back right now. Just giving her space and waiting for her to change her mind.” Elite Daily reached out to Disick and Richie's teams for comment on this report, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

To be honest, they've looked pretty damn happy up until now. Richie and Disick just took his kids to St. Barts to celebrate his 35th birthday and seemed like they had a grand old time.

Reports also claim Disick's baby-mama, Kourtney Kardashian, has become comfortable with Richie hanging out with her kids, too. In late May, an insider told People magazine, “It helps that Kourtney now trusts Sofia. The kids are allowed to spend time with her. Sofia likes having them and helps Scott." The source also said, "So far, the kids are giving Kourtney good reports about Sofia.” Elite Daily reached out to Kardashian's team for comment on the reports, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Well, all's well that ends well... for now.

