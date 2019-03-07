When it comes to celebrity couples, some seem very open about their love and happy to proclaim it to the world. Others prefer to keep their private life, well... private, and Riverdale's Camila Mendes and Charles Melton are definitely the latter. While they may not talk about their relationship very often, they do post quite a few incredibly adorable photos together. (And I'm so here for it.) Now, thanks to a new interview with LA Confidential, we know why Camila Mendes doesn't talk about Charles Melton, and it makes total sense.

Mendes didn't reveal too much about her relationship with Melton in the interview, other than the fact that working with him is "great." (Melton joined Riverdale as Reggie Mantle in 2017 when Ross Butler, who played Mantle in season one, bowed out.) In October 2018, after lots of speculation from fans, Mendes and Melton both confirmed their relationship with to-die-for Instagram posts on their respective accounts. Much to our satisfaction, the precious pictures haven't stopped coming. While I am all for celebrities having private lives considering every little thing they do is dissected by the public eye, getting confirmation that these two are thriving in their relationship brings me so much joy — especially now that Reggie and Veronica are feeling all the feels on Riverdale, too.

Before Mendes and Melton became an IRL couple, the on-screen romance between Veronica and Reggie on Riverdale was in the works, Mendes explained in the interview. "The show is fictional," she explained. "I don’t have an attachment to it. All [I’m attached] to is my character. Whatever direction the writers take, I will make it work. I am adaptable. I always make it work." So, did shooting all those lovey dovey scenes result in their real-life relationship? I wouldn't be surprised if it did.

As for why she doesn't talk about her relationship, even though her Insta posts show she is clearly very smitten with Melton, her reason was so sincere. "In my day-to-day life, I am an open book," Mendes started. "But I’ve also developed this sixth sense. I understand how my spoken words can translate into written words and how things can appear out of context. It’s like, yeah, even though I feel comfortable talking about some things, do I really want to see it written over and over again? Sometimes, it’s not really worth it."

However, Mendes has slipped up on talking about her man on occasion. In November 2018, she revealed Melton's nickname for her: Baby Dragon. And the meaning behind it is actually so cute (and relatable?). "I'm baby dragon! I'm just like a baby dragon," Mendes admitted on the 2018 red carpet for the E! People's Choice Awards. "Cause I'm kind of, you know, ferocious a little bit. I'm cute, but psycho." On an episode of Busy Tonight, Mendes elaborated even more on the origin of her nickname. "I can be quite... I guess just ferocious is the only word, but it's like a cute type of ferocious... I'm Brazilian, we're like passionate, so sometimes it's like a little baby dragon comes out," she said. (And I mean, same.)

While she doesn't speak up about her relationship that much, in November 2018, after a fan commented on a photo taken by a paparazzi that Mendes looked happier with her ex, Victor Houston, she clapped back in the best way. "I feel silly responding to this but I also feel the impulse to tell you that you’re wrong. I’m happier than I’ve ever been in my life." She continued, "It’s absurd to me that you call yourself a fan yet, your entire page is dedicated to disrespecting my relationship and my boyfriend, both of which you clearly know nothing about. Charles and I were on our way to shoot a self tape, which he helped me with all day. Literally stopped everything he was doing to help me tape the perfect audition. I was running the lines in my head without even knowing there was a pap taking photos of us."

She even brought up her ex in the her reply, with no shame. (What a queen.) "Victor and I were at Comic Con, walking toward a huge line of fans, knowing there were cameras pointed at us," she added. "See the difference? I hope you're young, because that seems to be the only justification for this kind of immaturity." And if that's not the best celebrity clap back, IDK what is.

So, even though Mendes doesn't talk about her relationship too much, I totally understand why, and I don't blame her. However, not wanting her words to appear out of context hasn't stopped her from speaking up when need be, and sharing a few tidbits here and there. Not to mention, their adorable Insta posts are all I really need to know they're happy and their relationship is solid. The rest is extra. Keep on doing you, Charmila.