It's official: CM² is a thing, aka Riverdale stars Camila Mendes and Charles Melton are apparently dating. The actress seemingly confirmed their rumored relationship in a photo she posted on Sunday, Oct. 7, and Camila Mendes' Instagram confirming her relationship with Charles Melton is sure to make you melt(on). Elite Daily reached out to Mendes and Melton's teams for comment on their relationship status, but did not hear back by the time of publication. The pair has posted several photos of each other to their Instagrams over the last few months, sparking romance rumors among fans. It was one reported moment at a Vancouver movie theater that led fans to believe that the rumors about their relationship were more than just rumors.

Mendes and Melton were reportedly seen at a movie theater in Vancouver back in September with Riverdale co-stars Lili Reinhart and Casey Cott. An eyewitness who reportedly saw the crew together told E! News at the time, "Camila sat next to Charles and leaned on his shoulder. As the lights were dimming, my friend saw them kiss!" Ever since then, fans thought the two were dating. Elite Daily reached out to Mendes and Melton's teams for comment on this report, but did not hear back by the time of publication. Now Mendes has seemingly confirmed the rumors with an Instagram photo of Melton kissing her nose with a simple but telling caption that read "Mine." And thus CM² was born.

The photo already has over 3 million likes.

Fans are flooding the comments section with words of support and excitement like, "finallyy," "Ship SHIP S H I P," and "YASS I Knew you guys were meant to be together." Melton hasn't reposted the same photo or made his own post confirming the relationship, but he isn't obligated to do so (neither was Mendes, but we're #thankful she did). Another Instagram post of Mendes' fueled some relationship rumors earlier in September.

Mendes posted a photo of her, Cole Sprouse, Melton, and a group of friends sitting on a boat over Labor Day Weekend.

Mendes and Melton's body language in the photo (his arm is resting under hers as they're laying down) made fans question if there was a romance brewing here or if it was strictly platonic. In hindsight though, it seems like these two have been together for a minute already.

They've posted several photos together on Instagram, like this one Melton posted for Mendes' birthday.

"Made a little girls dream come true on her birthday Happy birthday @camimendes," he said on the 'Gram.

She posted this shot of her and Melton during the CW upfronts in May.

And of course, there was this solo photo of Melton with the caption, "same." Homeboy is vogueing.

On a more serious note, Mendes also came to Melton's defense when old tweets of his fat-shaming women surfaced. According to Mendes, he called her directly and apologized, which seemed a little random, but if they were dating at the time it makes sense that he would call her to talk about the issue. “He was devastated,” she told Access Online in June. “He felt really sorry about it and he called me personally. You know, he said, with everything that I stand for, I’m really sorry. I know Charles, I know he’s not actually a bad person.”

However long they've been together, fans are so excited that they've confirmed their relationship.

So that makes for two IRL Riverdale couples. Double dates, anyone?