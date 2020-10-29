When you're nursing a broken heart, sometimes the only salve is to lie down, close your eyes, and just listen to music. If you're on the hunt for an artist who knows how to speak directly to the deepest parts of your heart, then look no further than Fleetwood Mac. That's because no one gets the yearning, aching, and ultimately hopeful side of love better than Stevie Nicks. And depending on your zodiac sign, there's likely one track that stands out from the rest because it's the Fleetwood Mac song that describes your love life to an almost shockingly accurate degree.

If you've ever wondered why Fleetwood Mac's love songs resonate so strongly, it could have something to do with the complicated dynamics of the band itself. It's natural to explore the complications and nuances of budding love and broken hearts when the band producing them has essentially been embroiled in various scandalous love affairs with each other over the years. Nicks herself was romantically linked to both guitarist Lindsey Buckingham and founding member Mick Fleetwood throughout the band's history, with neither relationship ending in an especially amicable fashion. But that heartache fueled the band's creativity and is part of why their music remains so powerful and iconic today.

While their whole catalog is worth a listen, there's likely one song that really speaks to you based on your zodiac sign because it just hits so close to home.

Aries (March 21 — April 19): “Everywhere” Oh come along baby / We better make a start / You better make it soon before you break my heart Aries is known for being bold and getting caught up in their passions, so, when they fall, they fall hard and fast and don’t see any reason to slow things down.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20): “Talk To Me” Let the walls burn down / Set your secret free / You can break their bounds / 'Cause you're safe with me / You can lose your doubt / 'Cause you'll find no danger here Taurus is all about warmth, love, and affection. When you have a Taurus’ heart, it's like having your very own safe space where you can show all your most vulnerable sides and know you’ll be accepted.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20): “You Make Loving Fun” Don't, don't break the spell / It would be different and you know it will / You, you make loving fun / And I don't have to tell you but you're the only one Gemini is naturally curious, always seeking intrigue and someone to keep them on their toes. This air sign likes to keep it light and fun, so when that fades they tend to blow away and out of your life.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22): “Leather And Lace” I need you to love me, I need you today / Give to me your leather, take from me my lace. Cancer's a true romantic who wants nothing more in life than to feel truly safe giving their all to someone — and knowing they'll get the same in return.

Leo (July 23 — Aug. 22): Silver Springs Time cast a spell on you but you won't forget me / I know I could've loved you but you would not let me / I'll follow you down 'til the sound of my voice will haunt you / Give me just a chance, you'll never get away from the sound of the woman that loves you Leo's so charismatic they attract admirers and lovers everywhere they go. But even they occasionally face a broken heart. Even when love doesn’t go their way, Leo knows their worth and that they'll be missed.

Virgo (Aug. 23 — Sept. 22): “Edge Of Seventeen” He was no more than a baby then / Well he seemed broken-hearted / Something within him / But the moment that I first laid / Eyes on him all alone / On the edge of seventeen Virgo's a natural caregiver who tends to be drawn to people who need a little emotional healing. This dynamic allows Virgo to let down their guard and show their softer, sweeter side.

Libra (Sept. 23 — Oct. 22): “Say You Love Me” 'Cause when the loving starts, and the lights go down / And there's not another living soul around / Then you woo me until the sun comes up / And you say that you love me Ruled by Venus, Libra can’t help but be a total romantic. They want the kind of love that sweeps you off your feet to your fairytale ending. So long as that love is equitable, fair, and balanced, that is.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 — Nov. 21): “Dreams” Thunder only happens when it's rainin' / Players only love you when they're playin' / Women, they will come and they will go / When the rain washes you clean, you'll know Scorpio is all stormy emotions and passion, with a hint of cynicism. But down below all that bluster, Scorpio does have a loving heart and they crave true emotional intimacy.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 — Dec. 21): “Wild Heart” I run around like a spirit in flight / Fearlessness is fearlessness / I will not forget this night / Dare my wild heart / Dare my wild heart Sagittarius is the wild child of the zodiac; they lead with the heart and go with the flow, fearlessly. They see every experience, good and bad, as a lesson learned that expands their world view.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 — Jan. 19): “The Chain” And if you don't love me now / You will never love me again / I can still hear you saying / You would never break the chain Capricorn, as in all things, takes a very practical view of relationships. They don’t like to have their time wasted, so if someone isn’t treating them right, they’d rather face it honestly and move on than try and fight for someone who isn't giving them what they need.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 — Feb. 18): “Rhiannon” She rings like a bell through the night / And wouldn't you love to love her? / She rules her life like a bird in flight / And who will be her lover? Aquarius is an independent spirit. They do their own thing, go their way, and only settle down when they find a similarly singular spirit who truly gets them. Until then, they wonder when and if that day will come.