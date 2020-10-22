Love stories in movies are great and all, but they rarely look anything like your actual love life. Love songs, on the other hand, can really resonate in powerful ways that both make you feel seen but also lift you up. They make you feel less alone and, when they have a catchy beat like a Dua Lipa jam, they can make it seem like you can get through any heartbreak or find that happily ever after. Based on your zodiac sign, the Dua Lipa song that describes your love life may be one about how you deal with a broken heart, what you expect from a lover, or just how you fearlessly throw yourself into a new romance. That makes sense, because your zodiac sign can also tell you so much about how you behave in relationships, along with what needs and expectations you have from a lover.

If it seems like Dua Lipa truly understands the bittersweet nature of love, that's because it's often the pain that inspires her songwriting most. While discussing her second album, Future Nostalgia, in April 2018, Dua Lipa described her "dance crying" to GQ. "It is a pop album that you’re going to be able to dance to, but a lot of the songs are sad. They’re about heartbreak and they’re about going through some emotional manipulation. It kind of sucks that that’s the thing that triggers my creativity, but happy things don’t seem to do it for me,” she said. But that also means her songs hit home for anyone who's experienced the ups and downs of love. It also doesn't hurt that they're total bops. Depending on your zodiac sign, here's the song that best sums up your dating life.

Aries (March 21 — April 19): "Levitating" If you wanna run away with me, I know a galaxy / And I could take you for a ride / I had a premonition that we fell into a rhythm / Where the music don't stop for life / Glitter in the sky, glitter in my eye / Shining just the way I like / If you feeling like you need a little bit of company / You met me at the perfect time Bold Aries is all about going with their gut and grabbing every moment. They look before they leap and are fearless in pursuing anyone who catches their eye.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20): "Lost In Your Light" Hold me, trust me / Help me ride in your love all night, babe / Hold me, touch me / I wanna die in your love all night, babe Sensual Taurus is all about that cozy physical connection. They want nothing more than to get lost in the arms of the one they love.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20): "Break My Heart" I've always been the one to say the first goodbye / Had to love and lose a hundred million times / Had to get it wrong to know just what I like / Now I'm fallin' / You say my name like I have never heard before /I’m indecisive but this time I know for sure Curious yet fickle, Gemini tends to fall in and out of infatuation quickly as someone catches their attention and then ultimately loses interest when they aren't challenged or intrigued. But when Gemini does meet that person that stimulates their mind and their passion, they fall hard.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22): "Love Again" I never thought that I would find a way out / I never thought I'd hear my heartbeat so loud / I can't believe there's somethin' left in my chest anymore / But goddamn, you got me in love again Cancer is very connected to their emotions. They love hard, so when they get their heart broken those wounds run deep. Sometimes, they think they can never love again, and then that certain someone comes in and breaks down those walls showing Cancer their heart's still open.

Leo (July 23 — Aug. 22): "Hotter Than Hell" 'Cause we're hot like hell / Does it burn when I'm not there? / When you're by yourself / Am I the answer to your prayers / I'm giving you the pleasure of heaven / And I'll give it to you If there's any sign that knows their worth, it's Leo, and they aren’t shy about saying so. They're the hottest thing around and they love to hear their partner agree a lot.

Virgo (Aug. 23 — Sept. 22): "New Rules" One: Don't pick up the phone / You know he's only callin' 'cause he's drunk and alone / Two: Don't let him in / You'll have to kick him out again / Three: Don't be his friend / You know you're gonna wake up in his bed in the morning / And if you're under him, you ain't gettin' over him/I got new rules I count 'em Always the pragmatist, Virgo has plenty of rules about how to deal with relationships and heartbreak. Do they always follow them? Not so much, but they do have them.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 — Nov. 21): "Physical" All night, I'll riot with you / I know you got my back and you know I got you / So come on, come on, come on / Let's get physical If there's anything Scorpio needs, it's a sexual connection with someone who's loyal and they can count on to have their back. Anything less will bring out this water sign's stinger.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 — Dec. 21): "Don’t Start Now" Did the heartbreak change me? Maybe / But look at where I ended up / I'm all good already / So moved on, it's scary / I’m not where you left me at all, so / If you don't wanna see me dancing with somebody / If you wanna believe that anything could stop me Sagittarius is the free spirit of the zodiac and hard to pin down, but occasionally even they fall for someone and get their heart broken. The good news is that no one bounces back faster from heartbreak than a Sag.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 — Jan. 19): "IDGAF" You call me all friendly / Tellin' me how much you miss me / That's funny, I guess you've heard my songs / Well, I'm too busy for your business / Go find a girl who wants to listen / ‘Cause if you think I was born yesterday, you have got me wrong If there's one thing that Capricorn has no patience for, it's someone wasting their time. And they're no stranger to exes popping out of the woodwork when Cap goes on to be a success at whatever they do.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 — Feb. 18): "Future Nostalgia" I know you're dying trying to figure me out / My name's on the tip of your tongue, keep running your mouth / You want the recipe but can't handle my sound / My sound, my sound (future) / No matter what you do, I'm gonna get it without ya (hey, hey) / (Future nostalgia) / I know you ain't used to a female alpha Aquarius is a unique soul who follows their path unapologetically. At the same time, they often feel misunderstood by most people. The fact is, most people just can’t get on their alpha level.