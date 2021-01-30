Unlike celebs who've been secretive about their pregnancies, baby names, or revealing their faces to the world, Halsey is giving fans a glimpse as early as possible. After she set the internet on fire with the news of her bun in the oven on Wednesday, Jan. 27, she decided to share her very first sonogram image a few days later. Thanks to her desire to share, you can see Halsey's sonogram photo of her baby — a first glimpse before she gives birth.

The singer shared the sweet snap on her Instagram Stories on Friday, Jan. 29, and tagged her doctor, Dr. Steve Rad. The sonogram pic shows her baby's two little feet, and she fittingly accompanied the photo with the footprints emoji. Following her initial pregnancy announcement, she tweeted out thanking her fans for their support. "Blahhhh. anyway. thanks for the love I’ve been bursting at the seams for the past 48 hours. it’s wonderful to celebrate something with you all after years of sharing all the sad stuff," she wrote.

Halsey is taking a different approach than other celebs who've announced pregnancies or births in recent months, such as Gigi Hadid keeping her baby's name a secret for months and never posting pics of her baby Khai's face. Instead, Halsey is ultra-open, like she's always been with her fans concerning her struggles with endometriosis and her desire to have a family.

In the liner notes of her latest album, 2020's Manic, Halsey discussed her past fears that she'd never have a family due to her endometriosis. "For a long time, I didn't think that having a family was something I was going to be able to do, and it's very, very important to me," she wrote. "All of a sudden, everything is different. I'm not going to go tour myself to death because I have nothing else to do and I'm overcompensating for not being able to have this other thing that I really want," she continued.

ICYMI, Halsey's pregnancy pics from her Jan. 27 Instagram post showed how happy she is. Not only did she look radiant against the white background, but she proudly showed off her baby bump. She tagged Alev Aydin, a screenwriter, producer, and director, who she's been spotted with her in the past, seemingly suggesting he may be the father. Their relationship is still a mystery to fans, as neither of them have revealed any inside info into their status, but he wrote, "Heart so full, I love you, sweetness," on her post. She replied back, writing, "I love you!!!!! And I love this mini human already!"

Aydin also reposted the photos on his Instagram with two heart emojis.

Although it would be nice for Halsey stans to know the full deets, she's been pretty private about her love life since her split from Evan Peters in early 2020.

On Thursday, Jan. 28, Halsey also shared a Polaroid on her Instagram Stories that showed her baby bump, as well as her scars from past surgeries. The pic shows two arrows pointing to scars on her stomach. "The scars that got me this angel," she wrote with the arrows.

Her ongoing battle with endometriosis had made her feel as though she may never have conceived, and now it's clear she's extremely happy she's expecting a little bundle of joy.