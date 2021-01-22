Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcomed their baby girl in September 2020, and fans have been not-so-patiently waiting to find out the baby's name ever since. Hadid finally threw them a bone on Jan. 21 when she updated her Instagram bio to "Khai's mom." It's a beautiful name, yes, but the meaning Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's baby's name makes it even more special.

Hadid and Malik themselves have not spoken out about the meaning of their baby's name, but it's become a popular topic among fans. There are several theories circulating online, with many of them connecting the dots between the name "Khai" and the couple's Arabic roots.

A source close to the couple informed TMZ the name is actually a tribute to Gigi's grandmother who was named Khairiah. Additionally, the name Khai means "crowned" in Arabic, the site reports. Malik's last name translates to "king," which would make their baby's full name "crowned king."

Eagle-eyed fans were also quick to point out a few notable things about the infant's name. Malik has a tattoo of "Khai" written in Arabic, one fan said in a tweet. The fan also noted that one of Malik's license plates has the letters "GZK," his initial, his daughter's, and Hadid's.

A baby expert who spoke with Elle UK pointed out the name choice is especially unique for a girl. "Khai is a fresh and interesting choice for a daughter as the sound is most closely associated with boys," the expert explained. "Khai – the spelling used by Gigi and Zayn – is also a popular Vietnamese boys’ name meaning ‘Warrior Strong’." In addition to paying tribute to Hadid's grandmother, the name shares a striking similarity to her sister Bella's middle name: Khair.

Hadid and Malik have been incredibly private about their time as parents so far, only sharing small snippets of their life to Instagram. On Jan. 5, Hadid uploaded a photo holding her baby's hand to Instagram, but didn't show the baby's face.

In November, Hadid posted a pic cuddling up to her daughter, but, again, kept her baby's face out of the camera lens.

Despite how private Hadid and Malik have been about their first child, we're learning more about her every day.