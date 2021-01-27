Is Halsey Dating Alev Aydin? She Tagged Him In Her Pregnancy Announcement

Halsey is pregnant, y'all, and I am positively bursting with excitement. On Jan. 27, the singer took to Instagram to share the happy news with fans, including a simple caption ("Surprise!") and a mystery tag, which could belong to the account of the baby's father. It's not clear whether or not Halsey is dating Alev Aydin, but the Los Angeles-based writer and producer did repost Halsey's pregnancy announcement to his Instagram Story with two heart emojis, so there's that. He also posted a comment on Halsey's IG post, which read, "Heart so full, I love you, sweetness." Halsey's response: "I love you!!!!! And I love this mini human already!"

Since splitting with Evan Peters sometime in early 2020, Halsey has kept her love life on the DL. During a May 2020 interview with Radio Disney, Halsey confirmed she was quarantining solo, and though she later sparked hookup rumors with Cara Delevingne in September 2020, those reports were never confirmed. Then, in October 2020, Halsey was reportedly spotted out and about with Aydin while buying art supplies, per the Daily Mail, though he was simply referred to as Halsey's "pal." Apparently, Aydin and Halsey went from pals to more-than-pals at some point.

It's unclear how or when Halsey and Aydin met (or if they are, in fact, dating), since that October 2020 sighting was their only public outing. However, the two did attend a Los Angeles Lakers game at the Staples Center back in January 2019, and Aydin later posted a pic of them sitting courtside with the caption, "Back when I did a very cool thing I'll prob never get to do again — massive thanks @iamhalsey for the courtside experience. Only ones not on our phones, actually watching the game."

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The maybe-couple also got matching tattoos together. In June 2020, tattoo artist Amanda Owley shared pics of Halsey and Aydin after they visited her shop to get the word "seeds" inked on their feet in each other's handwriting. "Today I met the sweetest two people. Ashley and Alev. You may know her better as HALSEY," Owley captioned the series of photos. "'Seeds' is for planting seeds. She said this is cosmically the best week to plant seeds in your life. I agree." And now it seems these two have transitioned from planting seeds to growing a human.

Something tells me it's only a matter of time before Halsey and her maybe-BF are IG official. Congrats to the mamma-to-be!