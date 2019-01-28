Real talk: How is it possible that every single celebrity on the red carpet tonight looks amazing? This is by far one of my favorite nights in terms of outfits, and literally all of my favorites are strutting their stuff looking head-to-toe incredible. Speaking of, if you haven't seen Emma Stone's outfit at the 2019 SAG Awards, read on to hear me rave about how she made the perfect statement. I was pretty certain she would, especially after debuting a bold hair change just a week earlier, and boy, oh boy, did she deliver.

Stone is nominated for two awards tonight, Outstanding Female Actor in a Supporting Role for The Favourite, as well as Outstanding Female Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie for Maniac. A double nomination meant she had to deliver double the glamour, and clearly, she was more than up for the challenge.

As expected, she showed up dressed to the nines in a look by Louis Vuitton. The star stunned in an asymmetrical, gold-printed blouse that is long-sleeved on the right side and sleeveless on the left. The blouse is absolutely covered in beaded embellishments as well. Around her neck, Stone wore a matching bow that hung on either side of her bare arm. (BTW, bows are apparently a thing tonight, seeing as that Alison Brie wore one so big, it needed its own suspension apparatus.) She paired her feminine top with a pair of black, wide-leg, pleated-front trousers that Annie Hall would be envious of.

This is Emma Stone in her radiant ensemble (complete with red carpet-friendly pockets!!), and I'm so obsessed:

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

This isn't the first time Stone has worn pants on the red carpet. Allow me to remind you of that time she wore another pair of black, pleated-front trousers (with a skinnier ankle cut) to the 2015 Golden Globes. Since that's a much more formal event, she paired that pant look with a Art Deco-looking silver strapless top. This look boasted a faux train, but she still had somewhere to keep her hands (more pockets).

Trousers aren't just a cool alternative to red-carpet gowns, they take the pressure off knowing what to do with your hands when posing for pics. Proof, courtesy of Stone's 2015 Golden Globes look:

Jason Merritt/TERM/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A damn good look, am I right? And it's a complete departure from her sweet, mermaid-y vibes at the Golden Globes:

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The SAG Awards are only Stone's second time stepping out with her new hair. Prior to tonight, we've only seen the strands styled in an asymmetrical, wet-look updo worn to the Producers Guild of America Awards. She paired the fresh look with a minimalist, long-sleeved pale yellow gown and a golden statement necklace.

She killed it that night, too, BTW. Brunette Emma is a style queen!

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Celebrities tend to change up their appearances fairly often, whether it be in order to look the part for an upcoming role, or simply because they have access to the best beauty and hair teams in the world, and can take a risk without really risking it. That said, I'm really hoping Stone stays brunette for the rest of awards season or longer, because so far, I'm loving what I see.