Here's How To Stream The 2019 SAG Awards

Sparkly dresses, festive late-night parties, silver and gold everywhere... It's the most wonderful time of the year. That's right, it's the start of the best season: Awards Season! The first broadcast awards show presentation is still a few weeks away, but Wednesday morning fans were treated to a sneak peek of what's to come with the live announcement of the 2019 SAG Award nominations. The Laverne Cox and Awkwafina-hosted nominations broadcast got fans revved up to watch the award show in January. But the SAG Awards is a smaller show than its sisters the Oscars and the Golden Globes, so how do you find it on the big night? Here's everything you need to know to stream the 2019 SAG Awards.

The SAG Awards show is organized by the Screen Actors Guild, and each year they celebrate individual actors and ensemble casts in the past year's TV and movies. Since the SAG Awards just focus on recognizing actors – as opposed to the other creatives involved like directors and writers, like other awards shows do – it's a somewhat smaller and shorter affair than the other shows. Instead of airing on one of the major broadcast networks, the SAG Awards air on the two cable channels TNT and TBS. This'll be the 25th year of the show, and you can find it on TNT and TBS on Sunday, Jan. 27 at 8 p.m. ET.

But don't worry if you don't have a TV. There are plenty of ways to catch the SAG Awards live online. This year's show will stream live at tntdrama.com/sag-awards, sagawards.org, and truTV.com. You can also find the SAG Awards live on the TNT and TBS YouTube channels, Facebook pages, and Twitter accounts.

Usually, the SAG Awards show doesn't have a host, but last year's was the first to break with tradition and include host Kristen Bell. This year, that new tradition will continue with Megan Mullally hosting. Hopefully this is this the start of a new SAG ritual of women hosts for actors' biggest night. It's inspiring to see smart, funny women showcase their talents on such a public stage. Maybe the Oscars can take hint from the SAG Awards as they try to find a host to replace Kevin Hart.

Women also have a strong presence as SAG Award nominees this year, with three female actors leading the nominations. Amy Adams, Emily Blunt, and Emma Stone received two nominations each: Adams for her roles in Sharp Objects and Vice, Blunt for her roles in The Quiet Place and Mary Poppins Returns, and Stone for her roles in Maniac and The Favourite. A Star is Born leads the nominations with a total of four: best ensemble, best actor of Bradley Cooper, best actress for Lady Gaga, and best supporting actor for Sam Elliott.

You can see watch which actors, both female and male, take home the night's top prizes live on Jan. 27. at 8 P.M. on TV and online. But don't worry if you can't make the live show. TNT will air a special encore of the ceremony on Jan. 27 at 11 P.M.