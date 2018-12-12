With the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards coming up, I'm sure you had a few strong opinions on who you wanted to win. Between Bohemian Rhapsody, and Mary Poppins Returns, I personally thought it was an excellent year for musical movies. And if you, too, happened to be a major A Star Is Born fan, these tweets about Lady Gaga's SAG award nomination will literally make you burst in to song. I seriously can't stop dramatically singing "Shallow" at every waking moment.

I don't know about you, but I've been rooting for Lady Gaga to get nominated for every possible award since like, 2010. So, I'm absolutely thrilled that she snagged a nom for Outstanding Performance By A Female Actor In A Leading Role. I mean, really — Gaga is repping super talented ladies everywhere. She totally killed it reprising Barbara Streisand's OG role as Ally, and her singing was freaking amazing (as it always is). Awkwafina and Laverne Cox read the SAG nominations, and when Gaga was called, Cox gave her a special "paws up," referring to the fact that Lady Gaga fans are called "Little Monsters" while she's the "Mama Monster." Check it out in the clip, below.

Anyway, as per usual, Twitter has an incredibly strong opinion on Lady Gaga's nomination, and overall, everybody is incredibly proud. I mean, I clearly can't get over it, and according to everyone's responses, neither can anyone else.

