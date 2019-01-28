My mom always taught me to keep a little black dress on hand for last-minute events, undetermined dress codes, and general "I-have-nothing-to-wear" moments. Thankfully, I stocked my closet with a few that I keep on repeat, all of which have gotten me out of more fashion emergencies than I can count. Mine, like most women, are plain black dresses in simple silhouettes, that can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion, but Alison Brie's 2019 SAG Awards dress just gave new meaning to the LBD.

The 36-year-old actress stepped onto carpet wearing a super form-fitting, long black dress that boasted a major statement piece on the back. While the front of her gown looks simple and classic with clean lines, bow details on the waist, and a strapless design, when she turns around, you're surprised with a huge bow (so big that it drapes over the front of her shoulders, like a pair of grown-up butterfly wings), suspended from a ribbon choker. And to give her black dress a bit of sparkle (yeah, I didn't think it could get better, either!), the bow is embellished with silver beads and sequins that cluster in the middle of the bow and disperse out toward the front.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

The dress in question is designed by none other than Miu Miu, the Italian designer behind some of the most whimsical and feminine clothes and accessories on the market. The designer even found a way to make hot pink feel elegant and red-carpet friendly when they dressed Kerry Washington for the 2013 Oscars. Then in 2018, Margot Robbie wore a blushy pink colored custom Miu Miu gown to the SAG Awards that featured a waistband made of fluffy feathers. And now, in my favorite take on classic-meets-cutesy, Miu Miu designed a dress that feels a little bit Audrey Hepburn and little big Lady Gaga circa 2008.

As for hair and makeup, Brie totally struck a balance that offsets her gown perfectly. Since her dress is such an eye-catcher, she went for simple from the neck up. Her skin looks dewy and fresh with the slightest pink flush on her lips and cheeks, barely any eye shadow and a stroke of black liner and just the right amount of mascara that makes her baby blue eyes pop. Her hair is parted in the middle and slicked straight back to the nape of her neck, not a single stray in sight. And in the back is a sculptural chignon only rivaled by that giant bow.

As for accessories, she somehow managed to make a pair of silver Art Deco earrings feel effortless. She ditched a necklace altogether (obvi, since the bow is technically her necklace) and also opted to keep her wrists bare sans bracelets.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

If that doesn't inspire you to up your LBD game, I don't know what will — but the lesson remains the same: Regardless of the style (even without accessories), a black dress will never let you down.