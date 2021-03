If you're looking for a different kind of green treat for St. Patrick's Day, Dunkin' has you covered. While the chain's typical holiday offerings feature cute sprinkles and colorful icing, Dunkin’s St. Patrick’s Day 2021 donut is an elegant twist on its usual shamrock fare. The doughy bite is an unexpected combo — sweet sugar and a dusting of matcha.

