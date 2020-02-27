In celebration of St. Patrick's Day, Dunkin' is selling some festive menu items. From Irish-inspired coffee to a donut complete with green icing, there's an offering for whatever you crave. The star of the show is Dunkin's St. Patrick's Day 2020 donut, and it's definitely got the luck of the Irish.

As of Wednesday, Feb. 26, Dunkin' is selling its Lucky Shamrock Donut just in time for St. Patrick's Day, and it's available for a limited time at participating Dunkin' locations. The Lucky Shamrock Donut is a yeast ring donut, which is coated in festive green icing and topped with a blend of white and clear sprinkles, along with tiny shamrock-shaped sprinkles. You can order the donut for a suggested price of $1.09, and there's a festive coffee to pair perfectly with it.

That's right, Dunkin' brought back its Irish Creme Coffee for 2020. The seasonal drink is back for a second year in a row, after a five-year hiatus. Irish Creme Coffee is available for a limited time at participating Dunkin' locations, and it features a blend of smooth coffee, sweet creme, vanilla, and a taste of Irish Creme whiskey. It's available as a hot, iced, or frozen beverage, as well as in espresso drinks, like lattes, cappuccinos, macchiatos, and Americanos.

Pricing for the Irish Creme Coffee starts at $2.09 for a medium-sized hot coffee and $2.59 for a medium-sized iced coffee. However, pricing and availability may vary by location.

The Lucky Shamrock Donut is the only St. Patrick's Day donut option at Dunkin' this year. Previous years saw creations like the Mint Brownie Donut, which featured a mint chocolate brownie batter-flavored buttercreme, light green icing, and a brownie crumble topping. Dunkin' also sold donuts with four leaf clover decorations at participating locations in, and it looks like the brand is sticking with the cute shamrock theme this year.

With St. Patrick's Day is right around the corner, plan on grabbing a Lucky Shamrock Donut to show your holiday spirit while you can.