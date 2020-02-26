Dunkin' is here to give you St. Patrick's Day spirit with some delicious menu options. The coffee company is bringing back a fan-favorite sip in honor of the holiday, plus a festive donut. Dunkin's Irish Creme Coffee is back for St. Patrick's Day 2020, so start sippin' with some flavor inspired by the holiday of luck.

For the second year in a row, the coffee chain is making its customers feel real lucky by bringing back the festive sip. Irish Creme Coffee returned on Wednesday, Feb. 26, and it's currently available at participating Dunkin' locations nationwide for a limited time. The Irish Creme Coffee is a smooth blend of sweet creme, vanilla, and Irish Creme whiskey notes. Last year, Irish Creme Coffee made its legendary return to the menu for the first time in five years, and thankfully, it's back for 2020.

You can get the Irish Creme Coffee as a hot, iced, or frozen sip as well as a handcrafted espresso drink, such as a latte, Americano, cappuccino, or macchiato. Prices start at $2.09 for a medium-sized hot Irish Creme Coffee and $2.59 for a medium-sized iced Irish Creme Coffee. Since pricing and availability may vary by location, you might want to check with your local Dunkin' to make sure it's carrying the beverage.

Courtesy of Dunkin'

To make the holiday even sweeter, customers can also get a Lucky Shamrock Donut at participating locations nationwide for a limited time. The Lucky Shamrock Donuts is a yeast ring donut with festive green icing and a blend of St. Patty's Day sprinkles featuring tiny shamrocks. Fans can get a Lucky Shamrock Donut at Dunkin' for around $1.09 to pair with an Irish Creme Coffee or enjoy solo.

Dunkin' also announced some permanent menu items available as of Wednesday. One of these is the new Snackin' Bacon with Sweet Black Pepper seasoning. Available at participating locations nationwide for around $2.59, Dunkin's Snackin' Bacon features a total of eight half-slices of bacon (four full slices) flavored with a Sweet Black Pepper seasoning, giving the snack a balance of sweet and savory flavors. Dunkin' is also permanently bringing back its Dunkin' Bowls, including the Egg White Bowl and the Sausage Scramble Bowl.

Dunkin's Go2s value menu is getting a new deal, too. Now through Tuesday, May 19, you can get two Sausage, Egg, & Cheese Wake-Up Wraps for $3.

Courtesy of Dunkin'

Head into Dunkin' for and Irish Creme Coffee and the Lucky Shamrock Donut before they vanish like a pot of gold.