March is here, folks, which means St. Patrick's Day is right around the corner. My absolute favorite part of the year's greenest holiday is all the fun and festive ways companies incorporate St. Patrick's Day-themed goodness into their products, especially fast food companies and restaurant chains. If you can relate, you might be excited to hear that Dunkin's Irish Creme Coffee is back for the holiday for the first time in years. Talk about good luck!

On March 4, 2019, Dunkin' announced the return of Irish Creme Coffee, which hasn't been on Dunkin' menus for five years. For the rest of March, Dunkin' customers can buy the drink at participating Dunkin' locations, while supplies last. So what does Dunkin's Irish Creme taste like? The St. Patrick's Day-themed concoction is made with sweet creme and vanilla, and "enhanced with the flavor of Irish Creme whiskey notes," according to a Dunkin' blog post called "The Story Behind Irish Creme Flavored Coffee". (Don't worry: despite the name, the drink is officially alcohol-free, so you are totally OK to start your day with it.) The "smooth" and "velvety" Irish Creme flavor is available in hot, iced and frozen coffee drinks, as well as espresso drinks, including lattes, cappuccinos, Americanos, macchiatos and more.

But wait, it gets even better. According to a Dunkin' press release, for one day only on Wednesday, March 6, seven different Dunkin' locations across the U.S. will be rebranded as O'Dunkin', in celebration of St. Patty's season. The rebrand will include new exterior signage and festive interior decorations. The best part? The first 250 guests at O'Dunkin' locations across the country will be offered a free small hot or iced Irish Creme flavored coffee or latte. According to the press release, keep an eye on Dunkin's Instagram account for clues about where the locations will be.

Courtesy of Dunkin'

Dunkin' isn't the only fast food restaurant offering festive drinks for St. Patrick's Day. McDonald's restaurants recently reintroduced the iconic green Shamrock Shake to select menus, a big win for people like me who like food and drinks that look like they're out of a sci-fi movie. The minty treat is made with vanilla soft serve, peppermint flavored Shamrock Shake syrup, and whipped topping, and will be on menus until March 24. With a recipe so simple and delicious, it's no wonder McDonald's has sold 60 million Shamrock Shakes since the item's introduction in 1970.

Dairy Queen's Blizzard of the month is also a perfectly festive treat for March. The Mint Oreo Blizzard is a creamy, green concoction made with a mix of Oreo cookie pieces and crème de menthe, and hand-blended with creamy DQ vanilla soft serve. The Mint Oreo flavor is a limited time item on the DQ menu, so grab it while it lasts. If you're in the market for something more shake-adjacent than a Blizzard, which is a little closer to ice cream, Dairy Queen has also released its new Mint Shake made with milk, vanilla soft serve, and mint syrup, as well as a dollop of whipped cream.

I don't know about y'all, but I'm ready to head to Dunkin' and grab some Irish Creme Coffee right about now. Theres nothing like a seasonal sweet treat!