A lot of good things happen in March. From St. Patrick's Day celebrations, to the first day of Spring, to an extra hour of daylight for the foreseeable future, March is a cheerful, transitional month between the cold winter days and gorgeous spring blooms. This year, everyone's favorite soft serve and fast food restaurant franchise is adding another good thing to the month. Dairy Queen's Mint Oreo Blizzard for March 2019 is the perfect treat to celebrate both St. Patrick's Day and the warmer days to come.

DQ's Mint Oreo Blizzard is March's Blizzard of the month. In case you're not familiar with this classic DQ treat, Blizzards are made with soft serve ice cream blended with classic sundae toppings like cookies, brownies, candies, and other treats. The Blizzard, which has been around since 1985, has become a DQ staple and is advertised upside-down to show how thick, creamy, and delicious the treat actually is.

So what does the Mint Oreo Blizzard actually taste like? This creamy, green concoction is made with a mix of Oreo cookie pieces and crème de menthe, all hand-blended with velvety DQ vanilla soft serve and served in mini, small, medium, and large sizes, according to Dairy Queen. Talk about mouthwatering perfection.

DQ's Mint Oreo Blizzard is a returning flavor, and it's available for a limited time. It joins a delicious family of other limited edition Blizzards like the Dipped Strawberry with Ghirardelli, February's Blizzard of the month, the Reese’s Outrageous, January's Blizzard of the Month, and the Oreo Hot Cocoa Blizzard, November's Blizzard of the Month. My personal favorite Blizzard was October 2018's Blizzard of the Month, the Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough Blizzard Treat, which was pure cinnamon-vanilla goodness blended with real cookie dough.

If you're a big Blizzard fan, it might be worth joining DQ's Blizzard Fan Club to receive Blizzard-related news, promos, and deals. To sign up, go to the Dairy Queen website and fill out a short form with info like your name, email, and favorite flavor. You can also download and use the app to score points and unlock freebies like full meals, Blizzards, or Dipped Cones.

If you've already tried DQ's Blizzard of the month for March 2019 and are craving something new, you might want to try Dairy Queen's new Mint Shake, a green treat made with DQ vanilla soft serve, milk, mint syrup, and topped with a fluffy dollop whipped cream. The Mint Shake is slightly different from the Mint Oreo Blizzard because it doesn't contain any Oreo and is not as thick as a Blizzard, but the cool sip is prefect for mint and vanilla lovers alike.

The Mint Oreo Blizzard and Mint Shake are both available at participating Dairy Queen locations. To find out if your local DQ carries these treats, navigate to the store locator on the DQ website and type in your city/state or zip code. A list of locations near you should pop up, and you can call the store to check on item availability. You can thank me later!