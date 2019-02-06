My S.O. can attest to the fact that I've always been — well — a pretty cheap date. Buy me a dollar slice of pizza, pick me a few flowers, or write me a card, and I'm pleased as punch, baby. And just in time for the most romantic day of the year, one national ice cream chain has released the greatest treat a gal like me could ask for: Valentine's Day-themed ice cream. That's right, and if you haven't already heard about Dairy Queen's Dipped Strawberry Blizzard For Valentine's Day 2019, it truly is my dream idea of a Valentine.

DQ is getting real mushy-gushy this Valentine's Day by coming out with a variety of festive treats... and my favorite one of all just so happens to be the Dipped Strawberry Blizzard. According to the press release, the base of the dessert consists of vanilla soft serve, which is blended with actual bits of Ghirardelli chocolate, and all of that is sprinkled with a sweet strawberry topping. It's available in four different sizes at participating DQ locations nationwide as of Jan. 28, and it'll be February's official Blizzard of the Month. It legitimately looks like heaven.

My god. To quote Bob Marley, "is this love that I'm feeling?"

Maybe you would rather celebrate the holiday with a cake as opposed to a Blizzard. And if that is — in fact — the case, look no further than DQ's heart-shaped Dipped Strawberry Cupid Cake. It's available as of Jan. 28, according to the press release, and it's comprised of ice cream, crushed Ghirardelli bits, and strawberries. Lucky for you, it's the perfect serving size for two people, and you can buy them in-store, or you can order them online for in-store pickup at participating locations on the cakes page of their website. If you ask me, it's about to make the most romantic day of the year the most special day of all.

According to the press release, Maria Hokanson, the Executive Vice President of Marketing at Dairy Queen said the chain is going HARD for Valentine's Day this year by offering so many tantalizing treats. And whether you decide to celebrate in the comfort of your own home, or if you'd rather go out and about is entirely up to you.

According to the press release, Hokanson said:

The season of love is in full swing all month long at DQ stores. Whether you are out for a celebration or relaxing at home, our double-dose of Valentine’s treats ensure you don’t have to plan in advance to share a sweet moment with that special someone.

Also during the most romantic month of the year, Dairy Queen is continuing to offer their $4.99 Chicken Strip Basket. According to the press release, it's complete with four white meat chicken tenderloins that were marinated and seasoned five times (yes it's for real). It also comes with Texas toast and crispy fries, as well as a choice between six different dipping sauces, including: warm country gravy, new zesty queso, ranch, honey mustard, smoky BBQ, and buffalo. I don't know about you, but that's definitely my kind of date.

Dairy Queen sounds like quite the V-Day destination this year, if you ask me. Throw in a Papa John's Heart-Shaped pie, and you'll officially be the greatest Valentine anyone could ask for. I mean, really — food is the key to almost anyone's heart.